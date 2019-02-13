The Brunswick High soccer programs notched a pair of wins against New Hampstead at home Tuesday evening. The Pirate girls won 5-0, the boys 6-0.
For the Brunswick girls, it was the first win of the season, following a couple 2-1 losses at the hands of Ware County and Valdosta.
Carri Sturm opened the scoring for the Pirates with a left-footed shot off the post on an assist from Jalyn Morgan. The second goal came courtesy Emma Counts on a pass from Sturm. Counts found the back of the net again soon after on an assist from Morgan.
Sturm completed the hat trick in the second half with two goals, one from a cross from Morgan. Complemented by a strong team defensive effort, the scoring blitz made for a complete victory.
The Pirates’ boys also experienced an offensive explosion, beginning just two minutes into the game on a long chip from sophomore Ramses Hernandez. Brunswick added to its lead when senior Jamari Young scored from a hard angle off a through ball by captain Mason Palmer.
After some tinkering defensively at halftime, the Pirates’ back line held up very well, and Palmer was sure to capitalize with a pair of goals, one off an assist from Hernandez. Hernandez also got his second goal from about twenty yards out in the second half, and senior Ricky Avendano got in on the scoring as well. Keepers Zane Rosenbaum and Jack Breslin shared a clean sheet.
Brunswick travels to Jesup on Friday for a matchup against Wayne. The girls are set to begin at 5 p.m., with the boys to follow.
Birdies and Bass returns March 8
FaithWorks’ third annual Birdies and Bass golf event will be held at King and Prince Golf Course on March 8.
Teams will compete in 18 holes of golf proceeded by a fishing derby where teams can shave strokes off their score by reeling in fish from a lake by the King and Price clubhouse.
Registration and fishing begins at 9:30 a.m., and the golf tournament tees off with a shotgun start at noon. The cost is $400 for a four-person team.
Corporate sponsorships are also available starting at $150.
For more information, or to sign up online, visit www.faithworksministry.org. To become a sponsor, contact Melissa Stroud 912-261-8512 x105 or melissa@faithworksministry.org. Checks may be mailed to FaithWorks, PO Box 2902, Brunswick, GA 31521 attention Melissa Stroud – Birdies and Bass.