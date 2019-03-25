The stars were out at Brunswick High this past Friday and Saturday as the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association held its junior and senior all-star basketball games at Brunswick Square Garden.
Glynn Academy standout Zoesha Smith competed in the girls’ junior all-star game, and she was named the game’s MVP in a stat-stuffing performance that saw her compile 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal to lead the South team to a 78-59 victory over the North team. Brunswick’s Keya Daniels also suited up for the South and chipped in two rebounds and an assist.
In the boys’ junior all-star game, the South team got two points, two rebounds, an assist, and a steal from Brunswick’s Jaden Dunham in an 111-92 win.
The Pirates were also represented in the boys’ senior game, where Sheydan Baggs tallied nine points, a rebound, and a steal for the South, and Kelan Walker had four points, a rebound, an assist, and a block, though the North prevailed 130-119.
Terrors cling to win in series opener
Glynn Academy jumped out to a big lead over Effingham on the road Monday before clinging on to notch a 5-4 win.
The game was scoreless for both sides through three innings until Paul Hegeman led off the fourth with a line-drive shot over the fence in center field to give the Terrors a 1-0 lead. Henry Jamieson followed with a double and he came around to score on Jordan McClinton’s single to left.
Effingham got three straight outs to escape the inning without further damage, but it was still unable to plate a run against Glynn starter Nate Hannum, who picked off a runner at first following a lead-off single and proceeded to retire the side in order.
Despite Quinn Collier’s walk to open the top of the fifth, it looked as though the Terrors would fail to extend their lead with two consecutive outs, but with the memories of Hegeman’s home run dancing in their minds, the Rebels chose to intentionally walk the junior, bringing Jamieson to the plate with runners at first and second.
Jamieson made Effingham pay with an RBI single to center field, and McClinton brought him and courtesy runner Cameron Gee home with a double as Glynn Academy went up 5-0.
But the Rebels stormed back in the bottom of the frame, scoring their first run following a lead-off walk and two singles. A sacrifice fly trimmed the Terrors’ lead to three, and the ensuing double cut it to two.
Two more back-to-back singles ended Hannum’s outing and brought Effingham to within a run with one out and a runner on second. Jamieson took over in relief and extinguished the fire in just two pitches. He’d pitch the final 2.2 innings to earn the save and preserve Hannum’s win.
Jamieson also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI, while McClinton finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Effingham will make the trip to Wainwright Field on Wednesday to continue the series at 6 p.m.