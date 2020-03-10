A masterful performance on the mound by Blake Wood lifted Glynn Academy over South Effingham 6-0 on Tuesday at Wainwright Field.
The Terrors left some on the table offensively, pushing across six runs on 13 total base runners with all but two coming in the seventh inning, but with Wood dealing, it hardly mattered.
Wood set South Effingham down in order in the first on just 10 pitches in a sign of what was to come. He went 6.2 innings, striking out seven. Wood got into a little trouble with two outs and a six-run lead in the bottom of the seventh, but Shawn Munoz entered in relief and recorded the final out.
The Rebels were only able to scratch out three hits and four walks on the evening.
Glynn Academy got on the board in the second inning when, after consecutive one-out singles, Hank Noonan stole home just three pitches after swiping second.
Although the Terrors would go empty over the next three innings, but the Rebels only managed four base runners over that span, one of which came on an error, and the lone base hit erased by a double play in the ensuing at bat.
Paul Hegeman’s leadoff double in the sixth set the table for Glynn to tack on another run. Joe Cutia’s sacrifice bunt moved Hegeman up to third before Brady Davis’ RBI single pushed the lead to 2-0.
An inning later, the Terrors’ bats were still heating up.
Caden Hutchinson led off the top of the seventh with a single, and Kade Burkovich reached on an error. Another South Effingham error allowed Hutchinson to come around and score while Burkovich advanced to third before scoring on a line-drive single to center field off the bat of Wood.
Following two quick outs, the Rebels walked Hegeman on four pitches, and it turned out to be a costly decision. Running for Wood, Shawn Munoz scored on a wild pitch, and Hegeman’s courtesy runner, Conner Jones, crossed home a pitch later on Cutia’s RBI single.
Altogether, Glynn Academy came away with 10 hits — two each from Noonan, Hutchinson and Wood.
Now 12-2 on the season, the Terrors are set to travel to Jesup for a 6 p.m. first pitch against Wayne County on Friday.
GLF: Coastal women finish 10th at Benbow Invitational
Another difficult round Tuesday at the Jacksonville Beach Golf Club culminated in the Coastal Georgia women finishing 10th out of 14 teams at the Benbow Invitational.
The Mariners followed up a 41-over 325 on Day 1 with a 42-over 326 on Day 2 on the par 71, 6021-yard course, dropping them two spots over the final 18 holes. St. John’s came from behind to take first place with a two-day score of 605, jumping Day 1 leader Quinnipiac, which finished second at 612.
But Coastal Georgia won’t hang its collective head about its finish against a field comprised entirely of programs from the NCAA’s Division I, especially considering some of the individual performances.
Lauren Bird bounced back from shooting a 12-over 83 in the first round to shoot a 2-over 73 in the final round, resulting in a 22-spot rise up the leaderboard into a tie for 16th with a two-day score of 156 — 10 strokes behind first place Puthita Khuanrudee of Youngstown State.
Unfortunately, the Mariners’ Day 1 low scorer, Kylee Wheeler, couldn’t keep up her hot start, falling from a tie for eighth into a tie for 29th with an 83 on Day 2 and an 36-hole score of 160. Megan Ramer also struggled in the second round, going from an 80 to an 88 and finishing in a tie for 53rd at 168.
Megan Thompson matched her first-round score of 85 in the second round to finish at 170. Kinsley Dowling also shot an 85 on Tuesday to close the event at 172.
Coastal Georgia will return to the course March 23-24 when it travels to Carrollton to play in the UWG Invitational at Sunset Hills Country Club.
SOC: Glynn Academy boys ravage Bradwell
The Glynn Academy boys took care of business in a Region 2-6A matchup against Bradwell Institute on Tuesday in Hinesville.
Gray Sasser assisted on five goals in addition to his own score as the Terrors handled the Tigers 8-0.
Simon Van Boxel tallied a pair of goals and an assist for Glynn, and Chase Gabriel recorded both an assist and a goal.
Phillip Bulatao, Jack Dowell, Gage Carrillo, and Mike Mitchell rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece. Ruger Dowling and Durham Daniel split responsibilties in goal during the shutout.
Glynn’s victory comes days after topping reigning Class 4A state champion St. Pius X 1-0 in the Tournament of Champions last Friday. Sasser scored the lone goal in the contest with Bennett Colbert and Daniel combining to hold the opposition scoreless.