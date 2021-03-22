Both Glynn Academy’s junior varsity and varsity boy’s soccer teams got wins this past week as their success continues.
The junior varsity defeat Ware County last week 2-1 as Jesus Ramirez scored both goals. They improved to 8-0-1 on the season.
Glynn’s varsity team got a big region win over South Effingham as they blanked the Mustangs 3-0.
Simon Van Boxel, Jonathan Sasser and Luke O’Connor all scored goals against the Mustangs. Van Boxel and Harrison Lee also tallied assists on the night. Bennett Colbert had a shut-out in the goal.
The Terror’s record improves to 10-1-1 on the season.
BB: Brunswick falls to Statesboro in Game 3
Brunswick High fell to Statesboro on the final play to lose 9-8 Friday night on the road.
The Pirates looked to have the game wrapped up, but the Blue Devils scored seven runs in the last two innings to get the victory.
With the game tied at 8-8, an error allowed the Blue Devils to score one more and win the series.
The Pirates amassed 12 hits on the game, but the six errors proved costly.
Isaiah Wellman’s sac-fly got the offense going in the second inning as Dalton Tindall scored to go up 1-0.
The Pirates scored three more runs in the third inning, as Riley Morgan and DeVontae Gadson hit singles to load the bases after Elijah Wellman reached on a wild pitch.
Caden Hutchinson got hit by a pitch to score Elijah Wellman and keep the bases loaded. Matthew Neal also got hit by a pitch to score Morgan. Isiah Wellman hit a single to shortstop to score Gadson, making it 4-0.
In the fourth inning, the Pirates had Kyle Lodise hit a double, followed by Morgan hitting a single to score him.
Gadson hit another single to get two runners on base. Tindall hit his own double to score both Morgan and Gadson to make it 7-0.
Statesboro added their first two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning off an error and a ground out fielder’s choice.
Brunswick added its final run after Lodise hit his second double of the game to score Jonathan Landers, making it 8-2.
Statesboro scored twice more in the bottom of the sixth inning then five more times in the seventh to win the game.
BB: Glynn falls in Game 3 to Wildcats
Glynn Academy earned its second region win by defeating Richmond Hill in the first two games of the series but fell to the Wildcats 7-4 on Friday night.
Joe Cutia got things going for the Terrors in the second inning as he hit a single on a 1-2 count to score a run.
Richmond Hill scored five runs in the third and two in the fourth to make it 7-2. The Wildcats scored their first two runs off an error.
Glynn responded in the fourth inning with two runs of their own as Jack Anderson doubled on a 0-1 count to score one run. Jacob Mancil grounded out, but the Terrors managed to score a run.
Blake Wood took the loss for Glynn as he lasted 2.1 innings allowing three hits and five runs while striking out three and walking one batter.
Up next for the Terrors and Pirates is the City Championship series against crosstown rivals Brunswick High. Glynn will host Game 1 and Game 3 at Wainwright field and travel to Bud Couch Field for Game 2. All three games will begin at 6 p.m.
BKW: Jabrea Johnson signs with CCGA
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team signed Kingsport, Tennessee, native Jabrea Johnson as the team announced on Sunday.
The 5-foot 10 center shot 60.5% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point line in her senior season of high school. Johnson was named Big 7 Conference player of the year and to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star team. She was a three-time Big 7 First Team All-Conference section as well.
Johnson plans to major in business administration while attending Coastal Georgia.
“We are so excited that Jabrea has chosen to continue her studies and basketball career at Coastal Georgia,” said Coastal Georgia coach Roger Hodge in a press release. “She is from a family of athletes, and I have no doubt that she is going to make her own mark as a Mariner. Jabrea is skilled, strong, and athletic. When you look at where she could potentially be if she works, she will be an outstanding college player.”
SB: CCGA drops both games to Nighthawks
Coastal Georgia’s softball team fell to Thomas University in both of the doubleheader games on Saturday as the Nighthawks won 4-3 in Game 1 and 9-4 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Melani Jones went 3-3 at the plate with an RBI and two putouts. One of those hits was a double.
Breanna Wells also had a multi-hit game as she went 2-4 at the plate. She scored one run and two RBI. Also recording a hit in Game 1 was Mary Waldron, Kayla Rowell, Sarah Thinger and Malarie Peacock.
Bryce Peacock got the start for the Mariners as she put in 4.1 innings of work. She gave up three runs on six hits while striking out one batter and walking two. Ansley Bowen came in for relief and pitched three innings allowing one hit and one unearned run. She also walked three batters.
Then in Game 2, Coastal Georgia’s bats came a little more alive as they totaled four runs on 10 hits with four RBI. They also had four doubles and three stolen bases.
Cevana Wood went 3-3 from the play with two RBI. Jones had her second multi-hit game as she recorded two hits and one run in her three at-bats. Waldron also recorded two hits as she went 2-3 from the plate while scoring a run.
Thinger, Wells and Bryce Peacock also contributed one hit on the game.
On the mound, Hayley Dickerson got the start as she had 2.2 innings of work. She gave up three runs on seven hits while also recording a walk.
Elizabeth McGovern came in for 1.1 innings of relief as she allowed six hits and four runs. Bowen pitched one inning, allowing three hits and two runs. She recorded the only strikeout for the Mariners in Game 2. Gabi Merced finished the game as she faced the final three batters.
Up next for the Mariners will be two home games as they take on Keiser University Thursday with Game 1 slated for 3 p.m. and then on Saturday against St. Thomas with Game 1 slated for noon.