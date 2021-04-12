Glynn Academy’s baseball team defeated Effingham County 2-1 on Friday night at Wainwright Stadium.
Despite dropping the series to the Rebels, the Terrors bounced back to grab the Game 3 win to improve to 13-9 on the season.
It was a pitching duel for the two teams as Glynn used its Tom Echols, Shaun Munoz duo, and the Rebels depended on Caden Kessler.
Echols got the start and earned the victory as he pitched five innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out four and walking three batters. Munoz came in for relief in the final two innings and gave up just one hit on his outing.
Kessler pitched six innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking one batter.
Glynn scored both of its runs in the first inning, and it was enough to get the victory. Tyler Devlin hit a single on a 1-1 count that scored Blake Wood and Hank Noonan. He led the team as he went 2-of-3 at the plate.
Effingham responded by scoring one in the second inning with two outs. However, Glynn’s defense shut them down the rest of the way.
Up next for the Terrors will be a three-game series against Bradwell Institute with Game 1 and 3 in Hinesville and Game 2 at Wainwright Field on Wednesday.
BB: Brunswick shuts out Terrell Academy
Brunswick High’s baseball team shut out Terrell Academy 8-0 on Saturday as their stretch of non-region games begin.
The Pirates had two pitchers complete the shutout game as Kyle Lodise, and Jonathan Landers saw action on the mound.
Lodise got the win as he pitched six innings, giving up just one hit while striking out five batters and walking two. Landers came in for relief in the final inning as he walked two and struck one batter out without giving up any hits.
Brunswick got their offense started in the first inning as Matthew Neal hit a single to score Caden Hutchinson and Riley Morgan.
Then the Pirates added four more runs in the second to make it 6-0.
Skiles Tawney reached on an error by the shortstop to get the inning started. Then Dylan Sapp hit a single to score pinch-runner Jonathan Landers. Lodise got walked, and Dalton Tindall went in as a pinch-runner. Then DaVontae Gadson hit a triple to left field, scoring Sapp and Tindall — making it 5-0.
The final run of the inning came when Hutchinson grounded out to score Gadson.
Brunswick remained scoreless until the sixth inning, when they added their final two runs. Sapp hit a single to score Isaiah Wellman, then Gadson hit a single to score Sapp.
The Pirates' pitching hung tough as they gave up on hit all game.
Brunswick improves to 13-10 on the season as they host Calvary Day next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
SB: Mariners split doubleheader with Royals
Coastal Georgia’s softball team split games with No. 18 Warner University as the Mariners won Game 1 9-7 and lost Game 2 4-3.
This series marks the third time this season the Mariners have split games with ranked opponents.
Coastal’s record improves to 18-8 overall and 6-6 in the Sun Conference.
In Game 1, Hayley Dickerson got the start for Coastal. She pitched 7 2/3 innings allowing three runs on eight hits with one earned run. Dickerson walked four batters and struck out eight to earn the win. Elizabeth McGovern came in for relief and pitched 1.1 innings. She allowed four runs on three hits.
Cevana Wood led Coastal’s offense as she went 3-of-5 at the plate. Mary Waldron went 2-of-4 with three RBI and a walk. She also stole a base and hit a sacrifice fly.
Sarah Thinger went 2-of-6 at the plate and recorded two runs. Bryce Peacock also recorded two hits in Game 1 as she went 2-of-4 with three runs scored. Melani Jones rounded out the offense as she went 2-of-5 with two runs scored.
Neither team could get their offense going until the fourth inning when Warner took a 2-0 lead. Coastal Georgia and Warner added four runs each in the sixth inning. Then the Mariners added two in the seventh to tie it up and go into extra innings. Warner and Coastal each added a run in the eighth, then the Mariners scored twice in the ninth to win the ballgame.
In Game 2, Ansley Bowen was the starting pitcher as she saw the whole game in the circle for Coastal. She allowed 10 hits and four runs, with only two earned. She struck out and walked three batters as well.
At the plate, two Mariners recorded multi-hit games in Kayla Rowell and Jones. Rowell went 3-of-4 at the plate with three RBI. She tallied all three RBI in the game. Jones went 2-of-3 with a walk.
Bryce Peacock, Malarie Peacock and Juliana Bellflower also recorded hits in Game 2.
The Royals got on board first in the second inning as they scored two runs off four hits. Coastal remained down until the fifth inning, when they recorded three runs. The Mariners were able to hold onto the lead until the bottom of the seventh when the Royals put up two runs off three hits and an error. Warner scored the last run off a triple, giving them the 4-3 lead and split.
Up next for Coastal will be a home doubleheader against Thomas University on Wednesday, with Game 1 set to start at 2 p.m.