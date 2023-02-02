The Brunswick High girls basketball team (19-3, 11-0) continued its winning ways on Tuesday when the team put together a dominant 82-31 victory against Effingham County.

Coming out of the gates blazing, the Lady Pirates scored 30 points in the first quarter before adding another 25 in the second quarter. In doing so, Brunswick was able to shut down any scoring from Effingham County (3-19, 1-9) as they were held to eight points through one half of play.

