The Brunswick High girls basketball team (19-3, 11-0) continued its winning ways on Tuesday when the team put together a dominant 82-31 victory against Effingham County.
Coming out of the gates blazing, the Lady Pirates scored 30 points in the first quarter before adding another 25 in the second quarter. In doing so, Brunswick was able to shut down any scoring from Effingham County (3-19, 1-9) as they were held to eight points through one half of play.
Holding a large lead as the second half played out, the Lady Pirates and Lady Rebels went back and forth as both sides scored double-digit hauls in the third and fourth quarters.
Four Lady Pirates scored in double digits as Shané Jackson led the way with her 17 points, Reagan Hicks picked up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jermiyah Ramsey (13) and Jamya West (10) rounded out the scoring.
Winning its 14th straight game, Brunswick host Grovetown for its final region game of the regular season. The Lady Pirates final home game of the season will be the next day as they take on Camden County at 6 p.m.
Brunswick boys can’t complete comeback
All squared at 23 through one half of play, the Brunswick High boys (18-4, 9-2) and Effingham County (15-8, 5-5) saw their game go down to the wire.
But the Pirates came out on the wrong side of a 49-47 loss to the Rebels.
Exchanging baskets throughout the third quarter, the Rebels were able to hold a 35-34 lead over the Pirates.
Effingham pushed its lead to 43-38 before a timeout by Brunswick allowed the team to settle down and put together back-to-back scoring sequences with Kevin Thomas and Camarion Johnson connecting on two-point baskets.
Trailing 43-42 and looking for an opportunity to take the lead late in the game, the Rebels had a response on the Pirates as Timothy Brown connected on four straight free-throws to push the lead back to five points.
Seeing the Pirates split free-throw opportunities to trail by three points, Effingham put the dagger in the game as Hayden Eason made a two-point field goal to lead 49-44.
Brunswick’s Caleb Butler connected on a 3-point field goal to cut the deficit to two, but the time ran out on a possible comeback as Effingham County controlled the basketball.
CJ Battle led the way for Brunswick with 14 points while Riyon Rankin and Johnson added double-doubles in the close loss.
Glynn Academy boys use strong first half to topple South Effingham
Glynn Academy downed Effingham County 73-59 on Tuesday.
Senior Shane Payne outscored the Mustangs by himself in the first quarter, scoring 11 of his 33 points, as the team took a 19-8 lead into the second quarter.
Continuing the scoring barrage in the second quarter, the Terrors (11-11, 3-7) took a 37-15 lead into the break in hopes of picking up their third region win of the season.
In the second half, the Mustangs (6-16, 0-10) were able to find their strokes as they progressively scored more (17 to 27). Keeping up with the scoring pace, the Terrors were able to match them to keep the first half lead they’d built to be the difference maker.
Following the win, Glynn Academy has two final region games as they travel to Effingham County tonight before hosting region leaders Grovetown (14-8, 10-0) to finish the regular season.
Glynn Academy girls fall to South Effingham
Keeping pace with the region’s second best team, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (5-16, 3-7) battled until the very end in its 48-40 loss to South Effingham (17-6, 8-2).
Winning the final quarter of play to make the defeat an eight point loss, the Lady Terrors will look to lock up the five seed for the region tournament when they take on Effingham County tonight in Springfield.
Frederica Academy hoops splits with rivals
Hosting Bulloch Academy, the Lady Knights fell to the reigning region champions 67-45 and currently sit in third place in region play, one game back of Pinewood Christian with one game to go. Frederica will look to get back into second place when they host St. Andrew’s tonight.
The Frederica boys picked up its fourth straight region win as they exacted revenge on Bulloch Academy with a dominating 67-41 win. Sitting in second place in the region, the Knights host the defending GIAA 3A champions in St. Andrew’s (21-1, 6-0) tonight.