Brunswick high’s baseball team blew out Bradwell Institute in Game 2 Monday 11-1 to sweep the doubleheader and win the series.
Thanks to an eight-run third inning, the Pirates quickly put away the Tigers like they did in Game 1.
Bradwell’s lone run came off a home run in the second inning — then it was all Brunswick.
Isaiah Wellman got the start on the mound for Brunswick. He pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits while striking out five batters.
Kyle Lodise led the team with 3 RBI as he went 1-for-2 at the plate. Matthew Neal also went 1-2 at the plate and scored twice. Caden Hutchinson walked twice and scored two runs. It was another productive performance from the Pirates despite only amassing four hits on the game.
The Pirates matched the Tiger’s run at the bottom of the second and then went on an eight-run tangent.
It all started when Hutchinson reached on an error. Then Riley Morgan got walked. Chamberlain Dent hit a sacrifice fly to score Hutchinson and make it 2-1.
Neal walked with one out on the board, followed by Wellman hitting a single to the shortstop, allowing Morgan to score and Neal to advance to third.
Skiles Tawney reached on an error, which allowed Neal to score. Dylan Sapp marked the third walk of the inning, loading the bases.
At the top of the lineup, Lodise hit a single to score Jonathan Landers and Elijah Wellman, who both were pinch-running. Those two runs made it 6-1.
Brunswick wasn’t entirely done as DeVontae Gadson hit a fly ball and reached on an error to score Sapp. Hutchinson got his second at-bat of the inning and got hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Morgan came back up to bat and hit a sacrifice fly for the second out that scored Lodise. That would be the final score of the inning as Dent grounded out to end the frame.
Brunswick’s defense shut down Bradwell in the top of the fourth outside and went back on offense.
The Pirates scored after Neal hit a double to get on base. With two outs, Neal scores on a wild pitch that resulted in Sapp getting walked.
Heading into the fifth inning, Brunswick led 10-1 and needed just one more run to end the game early.
That run came as Hutchinson scored off a wild pitch that ended the game at 11-1.
The rubber match game will be tonight at Bradwell, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. as the Pirates look to sweep the Tigers.
BB: Terrors lose Game 1 to Rebels
Glynn Academy lost a late lead in a 3-2 loss to Effingham County in Game 1 of the series at Wainwright Field on Monday.
The Terrors went up 2-1 until the sixth inning when the Rebels tied it up at 2-2 to send in into extra innings, where they scored the winning run in the top of the eighth. That hit came from Tyler Wells, who hit a solo home run.
It was a pitching duel from both teams as each pitcher had strong outings.
Shaun Munoz got the start as the senior pitched 6 2/3 innings giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out four batters and walked five. Joe Cutia came in for relief and pitched the final 1.1 innings as he allowed one run on one hit while striking out two batters and walking one.
For Effingham, Josh Bassett got the start and pitched seven innings giving up two runs on six hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two. Zach Garcia came in for the eighth and recorded a strikeout.
The Rebels struck first, but the Terrors responded in the second inning to tie it up.
Cutia got hit by a pitch to start the inning, then Glynn got two quick outs. Cutia scored when Jack Anderson hit a single to left field on a hard ground ball. However, after Cutia reached, Anderson got thrown out at second.
Munoz recorded three strikeouts in the top of the third to put the Terrors back on offense. Glynn took the lead when Blake Wood hit a single to get on base, and Tyler Devlin hit a single with two outs to score Wood.
Glynn wasn’t able to find a way to score in the final five innings, dropping the first game of this series.
The Terrors move to 12-8 on the season and travel to Effingham tonight for Game 2 that’s slated to begin at 6 p.m.