Brunswick High’s baseball team wrapped up the second weekend of Baseball at the Beach with a 1-0 win over Long County on Saturday.
It was a battle of the pitchers for both Long County and the Pirates. Brunswick’s starter Kyle Lodise stood tough on the mound all game. He pitched all seven innings giving up no runs on two hits while striking out six batters and walking two. Lodise and the defense hung tough as they had zero errors on the day.
While Lodise stood tough on the mound, Devontae Gadson got the lone run to give the Pirates the victory and move to 4-1 on the season.
At the bottom of the first, Gadson reached on a single to left field. Then after two quick outs from Lodise and Riley Morgan, Caden Hutchinson stepped up to the plate. On a 1-1 count, Hutchinson singled to left field, scoring Gadson. That run would end up being enough for the Pirates to take home another win.
The Pirates racked up six hits as Gadson, Lodise, Matthew Neal, Hutchinson, Skiles Tawney and Jonathan Landers all tallied a hit.
Up next for Brunswick is a home game against Benedictine on Wednesday, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. at Bud Couch Field.
BB: Glynn drops both games on Saturday
Glynn Academy had a tough week on the baseball diamond as the Terrors dropped both of their Baseball at the Beach games on Saturday as they took on two formidable opponents.
The Terrors fell 8-0 to Florida’s St. John’s Country Day School in the first game and 5-1 to GHSA 7A school Mill Creek in the final matchup.
St. John’s got off to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, and the Terrors struggled to contain their high-powered offense. An error scored the first run, then Hodges hit a line-drive double to the right field to score the second run.
Neither team could get anything going through the next five innings until St. John’s scored six in the top of the seventh inning.
Glynn tallied just four hits on the game, and Blake Wood took the loss on the round. He gave up eight runs on eight hits over 6 2/3 innings pitched. However, Wood did tally five strikeouts on the outing.
Tom Echols, Tyler Devlin, Gus Gandy and Hank Noonan were the four to get a hit on the game.
In Glynn’s second game of the day, once again, the Terrors struggled to slow down Mill Creek’s offense as they scored five runs in the second inning. They scored on a double by Chandler Klein and on singles by Jaiden Chinnis and Tim Simay.
Glynn responded by scoring after Joe Cutia hit a double to start the bottom of the second inning. He advanced on a wild pitch to third and scored after Jack Anderson hit a single to send him home.
Spence Hartman, Cutia, Devlin, Gandy and Anderson each managed a hit on the game.
Echols took the loss for Glynn as he went one and one-third innings, allowing five runs on five hits.
Up next for Glynn is Savannah Christian at Wainwright Field, with the first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m. today. The Terrors also have another game on Tuesday as they travel to Camden County to take on the Wildcats at 6 p.m.
SOC: Brunswick boys stay undefeated
Brunswick High’s boys soccer team remains perfect on the season after a 2-0 victory over region opponent Bradwell Institute on Friday.
It was a hard-fought win for the Pirates as neither team could get their offense going. Then Ramses Hernandez broke through the middle to get on the end of a Roberto Turcios pass over the top to score the first goal.
Jacob Nieves nailed a corner kick that Eduardo Lopez headed into the back of the net to finish out the scoring.
Neither team scored in the second half, though the coaches said the Pirates had a majority of the chances.
Zane Rosenbaum made an incredible save to hold onto the shutout and give the Pirates their fifth win of the season.
Brunswick is now 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in region play.
BKB: Pirates fall in OT to Lee County
Brunswick High’s boys basketball team took No. 1 seed Lee County to overtime on Saturday night but fell short as Trojans won 55-52.
Both teams fought tooth and nail throughout the game as the two were 23-23 at halftime. After three quarters, Brunswick held a 38-36 lead. The Pirates stood firm, but the Trojans stuck around as they sunk a three-pointer toward the end of regulation to send it into overtime at 46-46.
That perimeter game for the Trojans would eventually be what gave them the game as they sunk back-to-back three-pointers to tie it at 52-52 and then one that won them the game as overtime expired.
The Pirates had two in double digits as Xavier Bean led with 14 points, and Kamari Towns recorded a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Camarion Johnson added nine points on the night as well.
Brunswick finished the season 17-9 overall on the season and 6-7 in region play. The Pirates graduate eight seniors in Tyrease Jones, Towns, Bean, Trey Jenkins, Jonathan Ellis, Brandon Foster, Izaiah Butler and Bryce Morris.
BKG: Lady Pirates fall to No. 1 Westlake
Brunswick High’s girls basketball team suffered a tough loss on Saturday as the Lady Pirates fell 84-36 to Westlake.
The Lady Pirates had eight girls score at least one basket on the game, but Trinity Harrison led the team with 14 points for the second straight game.
Dariana Johnson added seven points, Makaila Brown added four points. Shanyece Quick had three points, and Jeremiah Ramsey, Akeelah Bryan, Zaniah Bradley and Shané Jackson added two points each.
The Lady Pirates finished the season 9-1 at home and graduate just three seniors in Brown, Bradley and Harrison. Brunswick’s girls finished 19-6 overall, 8-4 in region play and finished second in the region.
TRACK: Pirate boys earn win in opener
Brunswick High’s boys track team came away with a big win at the Community Bank Invitational in Fitzgerald on Friday.
The Pirates earned 114.50 points defeating Vidalia by 20.5 points and Mary Persons in third place by 32.5 points.
In the 100 meter dash, Brunswick had three finish in the top ten. Zebulon Jackson recorded a 10.82 to claim first, Terry Mitchell ran a 11.08 for third place and Travis Massey finished 10th with a 11.39.
Massey continued his success in the 200 meter dash as he claimed third place with a 22.90 time. Devin Smith ran a 24.12 to claim 11th.
Two more guys recorded top ten finishes for Brunswick High in the 400 meter dash as Jashawn Wilson claimed third with a 52.77 and Alijawon Copper finished eighth with a 56.41.
In the 800 meter dash, Alexander Salgado finished 12th (2:31.12), Jabari McFadden 14th (2:32.40) and Darren Monroe claimed 16th (2:35.87)
Daniel Zamudio finished 10th in the 3200 meter run with a 12:08.34 time and Caden Stevenot finished 14th with a 12:20.82.
Three Brunswick runners finished in the top five of the 110 meter hurdles event as Gray took home first with a 15.08, Devon Cummings was second with 16.16 and Ivan Johnson finished fifth with a 17.17.
Gray took home fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a 49.22 time.
Brunswick finished third in the 4x400 meter relay with a 3:50.44 time and second in the 4x800 meter relay with a 9:13.23 time.
Riyon Rankin won the high jump event with a 6-6. Then in the long jump, Brunswick won with Devin Smith who jumped 21-1. Salgado finished 18th in the event with a 16-1.5 jump.
Rankin tallied a 41-11.5 in the triple jump to take home second place.
Brunswick took home two places in the pole vault as Salgado recorded a 9-0 to take second and Alex Foster 8-0 to claim third.
In the discus event, the Pirates had three place. Jamal Meriweather took home second place with a 111-1 throw. Jacob Ali claimed 11th with a 91-4 and Jordan Jimerson finished 20th with a 80-10.
In the final event, shot put, Brunswick once again had three place. Mathew Moore finished 10th (37-6), Kanaya Charlton finished 11th (36-11) and Meriweather 13th (36-1).
Up next for the boys track team is a trip to Bradwell on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.