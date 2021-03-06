Brunswick High had to make a comeback Thursday afternoon to defeat Brantley County 5-4 at “Bud” Couch Field.
Brantley got off to a quick start as they scored four runs in the first inning. The Pirates quickly got two outs but had two walks and a hit by a pitch that had the bases loaded.
The Herons scored their first run off an error, scoring Cager Flowers. Kyle Wood hit a single to first base that scores Ashton Musgrove and advances Bryson Lee to third and Gabe Thrift to second.
Zach Mosley kept things going for the Herons as he hit a single to left field that scored Lee and Thrift to make it 4-0.
Starting pitcher, Caden Hutchinson finished out the round with a strikeout to avoid any more damage.
Brunswick’s defense would hold off the Herons the rest of the game, but their offense took a while to get things going.
The Pirates scored one run in the first inning when Hutchinson hit a single to centerfield that allowed Davonte Gadson to score. Brunswick earned another run in the second inning when Skiles Tawney flies out to the left-field, giving Matthew Neal enough time to tag up and score.
Kyle Lodise helped the Pirates get another run in the fourth inning when he hit a single to centerfield that allowed Isaiah Wellman to score.
Little by little, the Pirates carved away at those four runs they gave up in the first inning. Then in the bottom of the sixth, Brunswick scored two runs to seal the deal and win. The Pirates scored the first on an error as Gadson scored his second run of the game. Then Neal hit a single to score Nick Goff.
Before bouncing back to get a win on Thursday, Brunswick High ran into the buzz saw in the form of Benedictine, falling 8-3 on a chilly Wednesday evening.
Vanderbilt commit Carter Holton smacked a home run to right field to lead off the top of the first with the first of eight straight runs scored by the Cadets to open the contest. Benedictine struck for a single run in each of the first two innings before scoring three runs in the top of the third and fifth.
Isaiah Wellman got the start for Brunswick and held up relatively well, considering the strength of the Benedictine lineup. The senior retired the side in the first following the leadoff home run, and the second run scored was unearned when an error allowed a runner at first to advance to third before taking home on a fielder’s choice.
Another error cost the Pirates in the third when three straight one-out walks loaded the bases, and a mishandled ground ball to shortstop scored all three runs.
Wellman went on to escape the inning by striking the next two batters out swinging. After getting through the fourth, Wellman’s day was ended by a pair of home runs in the fifth inning. He finished with four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings, striking out six in 88 pitches.
Trailing 8-0, Brunswick’s bats found some life.
Devontae Gadson was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom half of the fifth frame, and he stole second before coming home to score on Kyle Lodise’s line-drive double to left field. After a walk, Lodise took third on a wild pitch and scored on Matthew Neal’s RBI ground out.
Brunswick tacked on one final run on Caden Hutchinson’s two-out home run to left field in the bottom of the seventh, but the Pirates couldn’t generate enough offense to save them from dropping to 4-2 on the young season.
After these two battles, Brunswick improves to 5-2 on the season and will begin region play as they will take on Richmond Hill three times next week. Games one and three will be played at Richmond Hill on Monday and Friday. Game 2 will be at “Bud” Couch Field on Wednesday. All games are set for 6 p.m.
BB: Glynn Academy blows out Ware County
Glynn Academy got a big win over Ware County on Thursday evening as the Terrors won 12-5, improving to 4-3 on the season.
The Terrors opened up the game in a big way as they put up seven runs in the first inning, led with singles by Tyler Devlin, Spence Hartman, Tom Echols and Tyler Motos. Hank Noonan added a double to the mix as well.
Blake Wood earned the win as he went three innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out three and walking one batter.
Shawn Munoz and Echols entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief. Munoz recorded the final six outs to earn the save.
The Terrors recorded 13 hits on the game. Jack Anderson, Wood and Echols all managed multiples hits. Anderson went 3-of-3 from the plate and led the team.
Glynn Academy opens region play up against South Effingham with a three-game series. Games 1 and 3 will be at South Effingham on Monday and Friday. Game 2 will be at Wainwright field on Wednesday. All three matchups are slated for 6 p.m. start times.
GLF: Knights earn match win over Gators
Frederica Academy traveled to Forest Heights County Club for a match against Bulloch Academy on Thursday, where the Knights won 308 to 340.
Jackson Byrd was the low medalist for the match with a 72. Jack Roberts scored a 76, Ramie Singer 77, Eli Brickman and Parker Jules 83, Edward Stephens 88, Josh Manning 93, James Cruikshank 95 and Blake Holloway 100.
Frederica Academy assistant coach Kevin Roberts said the trip yielded plenty of time for the team to think about what they needed to do to shoot low scores.
“The course proved to present somewhat of a challenge for all, as conditions were wet and the greens had some pace on them when the ball was left above the hole,” Roberts said.
Byrd led the way with his even-par round but had at one point was at 4-under before hitting back-to-back balls out of bounds. Those two shots led to doubles and his 72 final score.
“Both Jackson Byrd and Jack Roberts, FA's other 8th grader, started hot and quickly got it to 2 under through the first couple holes,” Roberts said. “A missed 4-foot birdie putt on the 9th hole seemed to rattle Jack, and subsequently, his round went the other direction. Loose drives on the back by Jack, combined with missed opportunities with the flat stick, saw Jack's round slip away from him. He finished with a 76. Both of these 8th graders have a promising future ahead of them and will battle it out for the top spot on a very talented top 6 for the Knights.”
Singer also impressed Roberts after coming back from injury.
“Ramie hit the ball great off the tee and was able to roll in a couple of putts, but solid play all around kept his round respectable,” Roberts said. “Ramie capped off his great play with a chip-in birdie on the par-five 18th hole, his last of the day. This made for a smile that lasted for several minutes after the round.”
Jules or Brickman’s score counted for the final score to win the match. Both played well and got another good round under their belts.
“Parker has been playing well in the early going, and having her build some confidence moving forward, hopefully, ignites a spark inside of her that burns for some more,” Roberts said. “She could be a force to reckon with.”
Up next for Frederica Academy is the Johnny Paulk Invitational today at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
TEN: Knights defeat St. Andrews
Frederica Academy’s girls and boys tennis teams earned wins over St. Andrews on Thursday. The girls swept with a 5-0 score, and the boys won 4-1.
In the girl’s doubles play, Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks won 6-0,6-0 against ZSadie Herkimer and Gabby Pound at line one. The Knights got their second match in Greta Johnson and Mavry Driggers as they won by default.
Then in singles play, Merrill Been won 6-0,6-0 against Sarah Rowland at line one. Kate Walbridge won 6-0, 6-1 against Faith Devy at line two, and at the final line, Virginia Anne Tennant won 6-1, 6-2 against Celia Cerbone.
Frederica’s boys followed up with their own win as they also swept in doubles.
Grant Offner and Jaxon Grotz won 6-2, 6-3 against Dylan Devey and MacLean Babock. Then John Alden Beimler and Trey Walbridge won 6-2, 6-2 against Jacques Bootsma and Nikolaus Triantifilloy.
“St. Andrews is new to the 3A region, and I wasn't sure what to expect,” said Frederica Academy coach Brian Wyrick. “I was very pleased to see our team come out very strong in our first region match of the year. Most of our players this year are 11th and 12th graders, and their experience showed against St. Andrews.”