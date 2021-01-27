The Brunswick High girls leaned on their suffocating defense to rack up another win in Region 2-6A, routing Effingham County 66-19 on Tuesday in Springfield.
The Pirates scored the game’s first 10 points, and they led 25-8 by the end of the quarter; it was the most points they would allow in a period all evening. The Rebels only managed 11 points over the final three quarters — six coming in the fourth after entering the period trailing by 42.
Shane’ Jackson recorded 12 points and 16 rebounds for Brunswick despite sitting out the final period, and Shania Jones, Cocoa Ramsey, and Egypt Johnson contributed seven points each. It was a total team effort though as seven different players scored at least six points for the Pirates and all 14 players on the roster scored at least one point.
However, a modern oddity, a third-quarter 3-pointer by Johnson was the only shot knocked down behind the arc in the contest.
Brunswick improves to 14-2 (5-1) with the win. A six-point loss to Statesboro last Friday is the team’s only loss in the state of Georgia this season.
The No. 2 seed in Region 2-6A, the Pirates will play five consecutive region games to close their season, beginning Friday against Bradwell Institute in Hinesville. Brunswick travels over to crosstown rival Glynn Academy on Saturday for the City Championship game at 6 p.m.
BKB: Brunswick can’t catch Effingham County
Tyrease Jones knocked down a free throw to give Brunswick High the first points of its Region 2-6A contest against Effingham County on Tuesday in Springfield. It wound up being the Pirates’ only lead of the game.
The Rebels answered with a 7-0 run and managed to keep the Pirates an arms-length away the rest of the evening as Effingham beat Brunswick 73-66.
Brunswick trailed 19-13 through one quarter of play until a 7-3 spurt capped by an Xavier Bean free throw cut the deficit to two with around five minutes remaining before halftime. But in what was a pattern all game, once the Pirates close to within a possession or two, the Rebels quickly re-extended their advantage.
A 10-1 run pushed Effingham’s lead to 11 before Jones hit on a 3 to stymie the burst. Jones hit another triple to score the first points of the second half and trim the Rebels lead to 36-32, three quick baskets soon had them back up by double digits.
The Pirates’ final push came in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Brunswick again whittled down a deficit to just four with more than five minutes remaining, but Effingham responded once more with seven straight points to all but seal the game.
Brandon Foster scored a game-high 22 points for the Pirates, and Jones dropped in 21 points of his own. Bean and Camarion Johnson chipped in seven apiece for Brunswick, which falls to 12-4 (3-4) on the season.
Sitting in fifth place in Region 2-6A, Brunswick is set to play road games against Bradwell Institute and Glynn Academy on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
BKG: Richmond Hill stifles Glynn Academy
The Wildcats pulled a page from the playbook of the Terrors of years past — landing an opening blow to Glynn Academy and riding the momentum to a 43-22 win in Richmond Hill.
Still working to replace the production of all-state talent Zoesha Smith and the rest of the talented starting five from last year’s state runners up, Glynn struggled mightily to put the ball in the basket to open each half.
The Terrors went scoreless in the first quarter, falling behind the Wildcats 12-0 through 10 minutes, and the offense wasn’t much better coming out of the locker room after halftime, scoring just two points in the third period.
Heading into the fourth, Glynn Academy trailed Richmond Hill 35-10 until Ashanti Riley scored eight points in the final period. She’d finish with 15 of the team’s 22 points.
At 9-6 (3-4 Region 2-6A), the Terrors currently sit at fourth in the region standings with three more games to play this week against Bradwell Institute, Effingham County and Brunswick High. Glynn Academy was forced to suspend basketball operations last week due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases, and as a result, the Terrors will play four games in five days, capped by the City Championship game at the Glass Palace on Saturday at 6 p.m.