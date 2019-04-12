Frederica Academy celebrated senior night Friday, but it was Brentwood School that put on the fireworks to score a 20-9 victory.
The teams traded runs early in the contest as the Knights took a 3-2 lead through two innings on a two-run home run by Cameron Gardner in the first and Jaylin Simpson’s run-scoring ground out in the second.
However, Brentwood struck the first big blow in the top of the third as it sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run inning before matching with another five-spot in the fourth.
Frederica attempted to keep pace as Gardner plated another run on an RBI single with one out in the third before coming around to score on a balk.
Denver Anthony led off the fourth innings with a solo shot over the fence in left field, and Simpson beat the tag at home on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 12-7, but Brentwood continued to hang up crooked numbers.
Brentwood tacked on three more runs in the fifth, and it notched its third five-run inning in the top of the seventh as it pushed across 20 runs on 22 hits with help from six Frederica errors.
Gardner finished 2-for-2 with a walk, two runs, and four RBIs, and Cole Hinson went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Frederica Academy plays its final home game of the regular season against Region 2-3A rival Trinity Christian on Tuesday at 5 p.m. before finishing the three-game set with a doubleheader in Dublin on Friday.
BB: Effingham completes sweep of Brunswick
Brunswick High established an early lead against Effingham, but it couldn’t hang on and dropped the final game of the series 5-2 on Friday at “Bud” Couch Field.
Although the Rebels won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 19-1, the Pirates came out swinging in the finale and doubled the amount of runs they’d scored over their previous 16 innings on Marshall Cox’s two-run double in the bottom of the first.
But the bats cooled back down shortly after as Brunswick only managed one baserunner over the next two innings. In the fourth, the Pirates led off the bottom of the frame with two straight singles, but a pickoff at second, a fielder’s choice, and a fly out ended the threat.
Effingham finally got on the board against in the top of the fifth after leading off the inning with a double. It was only the second hit allowed by starter Bryson Wilson through four innings, but he exited the game following the at-bat as Chamberlain Dent took over.
An error on a ground ball to shortstop allowed the inherited run to score before Dent escaped the inning. Another error after a one-out single gave the Rebels a pair of runners in the sixth, and the Pirates’ third allowed the game-tying run to cross the plate.
The ensuing batter tripled to give Effingham it’s first lead at 4-2, and a sacrifice fly plated the last baserunner.
Brunswick only sent six batters to the plate over the final two innings as they were retired in order in the sixth and a double play ended the contest after a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh.
BB: Wildcats turn away Terrors in twin bill
Glynn Academy arose from the dead late in Game 2 of a doubleheader on the road Thursday against Richmond Hill in an attempt to stave off a sweep.
The Red Terrors rallied to score four runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game, but the Wildcats drove the stake down in the bottom of the inning to finish the job and win both ends of the twin bill 13-2, 7-4.
Region 2-6A leader Richmond Hill (20-6, 10-2) ran away with Game 1, winning in five innings on the strength of a hot-swinging lineup that tallied 12 hits, four going for extra bases. It was the depth of the Wildcats’ lineup that made it so deadly in the opening contest.
Richmond Hill’s No. 9 hitter went 3-for-3 with three runs and a pair of doubles, his first two hits led off the bottom of the second and third innings that saw the Wildcats score eight total runs. His third hit was a double with two outs in the fourth to keep the inning alive ahead a two-run single in the next at-bat.
The turn from No. 9 through Richmond’s cleanup hitter finish a combined 7-for-15 with two walks, 10 runs scored, and seven RBIs. The No. 7 spot also produced a 3-for-3 line with three RBIs.
Paul Hegeman was 2-for-3 for Glynn with an RBI single in the top of the first to give the team an early 1-0 lead, but the next run didn’t come until the Kolby Avedisian’s single scored Henry Jamieson to cut the deficit to 11-2 in the top of the fourth inning.
With Hegeman on the mound in Game 2, the Terrors were able to keep the Wildcats’ bats relatively quiet with four runs over the first five innings, but his counterpart did one better and pitched a no-hitter over the same span.
Glynn Academy had three baserunners over the first five innings via a walk, a hit batter, and an error, but Richmond Hill’s starter faced just one more batter than the minimum as the few mistakes were erased on a pick off and a double play.
Despite their woes at the plate, the Terrors dug deep and fought back in the top of the sixth, Jace O’Neil’s one-out triple acting as the release valve for a frustrated lineup.
Quinn Collier followed and brought O’Neil home with a single before advancing to second on a wild pitch ahead of Caden Hutchinson’s walk. Hegeman stepped to the plate next, and on the seventh pitch of the at-bat, he doubled on a hard ground ball to right field to score both runs and draw within 4-3.
Pinch runner Kameron Smith took over on the bases for Hegeman, and after Jordan McClinton worked a walk, he advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home to score the game-tying run on Jamieson’s sacrifice fly.
But the good vibes dissipated quickly in the bottom half of the inning when a run scored on ground out to put Richmond Hill back on top following two consecutive singles. An error on a weak ground ball allowed another run to score before an RBI single re-established a three-run lead.
Glynn didn’t have another comeback in it, despite a runner reaching on an error with one out as the next two batters were retired to drop the Terrors to 11-13 on the season and 4-5 in the region at the completion of a three-game sweep.
Glynn Academy will wrap up it’s regular season with a series against rival Brunswick High, beginning Monday. First pitch at Wainwright Field is scheduled for 6 p.m.
With the Pirates entering just a game back in the Region 2-6A standings at 3-6, the three-game set will determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds in the Class 6A state playoffs.
GLF: Hilton Head bests Frederica in match play
Frederica Academy’s varsity golf team fell by 18 strokes in a match against Hilton Head Christian on Thursday at Savannah Quarters Golf Club.
Led by Ryan McHugh’s round of 77, the Knights shot 339 on the day, but low-medalist J.D. Patterson’s 73 paced a Hilton Head team that finished with a 311.
“We had a rough day yesterday,” Frederica head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “Hilton Head Christian is a super team and they will challenge for their state title this year. Neither team played well but they got the better of us.
Ryan did have a good day though. He had never seen the course and it was very windy, and he still managed a respectable score.”
The rest of the Knights struggled in South Carolina as Roy Boyd and Michael Tindle each posted scores of 87, followed by Cason Cavalier’s 88.
Ramie Shingler shot an 89 on the round, and James Cruikshank finished with a 91.
“Roy was fighting a back muscle strain so I was just glad he could get through the day,” Willis said. “Michael and Cason struggled for the most part. James had three birdies on the day and a good front side at 42. I’m glad to see him showing signs, I think he’ll be able to help the team in future years.
“Hopefully we can get it turned around for region and state, which are this Monday and next Monday.”
Frederica will hold a practice round for the region tournament at the Brunswick Country Club at 9:30 am on Sunday before teeing off from the club the next day beginning at noon.
SOC: Glynn boys notch win over Benedictine
The Red Terrors earned a tone-setting victory Friday in Savannah.
Glynn Academy knocked off Class 3A No. 6 Benedictine 3-1 on goals by Clay Watkins, Lucas Acevedo, and Bobby Hrdlicka.
Grey Sasser tallied the Terrors’ lone assist in the game.
Glynn Academy will play its last road game Tuesday against Richmond Hill before returning home for its regular-season finale Friday against Ware County.