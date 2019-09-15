Two of the top men’s golf teams in the country played to a draw Saturday when the College of Coastal Georgia teed its fall season off in a tri-match against the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and the Savannah Collefe of Art and Design.
The Mariners entered the season ranked No. 2 after a season in which it won eight events and finish second in the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship.
It didn’t take long for Coastal Georgia to face its first big test of the year when it played a round against No. 6 USCB and SCAD at the Savannah Quarters Country Club — gaining valuable experience at the site of the 2020 Sun Conference Championship in the process.
The Mariners and Sand Sharks each shot a 7-over 295 to finish in a tie for first place while the Bees were third with a score of 301.
“It was good that we got a competitive round under our belts before going into the rest of fall play,” said Coastal head coach Mike Cook.
Junior Chip Thompson led the pack for the Mariners, shooting a 2-under 70 to finish second overall. However, Thompson was the only Mariner to shoot under par in the fall opener.
Junior Shaun Margeson shot 2-over par to finish tied for sixth, and junior Jackson Lawlor came in ninth at 3-over. Sophomore Eli Scott, a GCAA NAIA All-American last year, finished with a 4-over, tied for 10th.
The 2019 Coastal Georgia Invitational was canceled a week ago, leaving freshmen Hunton Holson and Buchanan Miller to make their collegiate debuts at the par-72, 6,804-yard Savannah Quarters course, where they shot 1-over and 7-over, respectively.
Sophomore Joe Tucker added a respectable 2-over round and Spencer Wright finished 9-over.
Coastal Georgia returns to action next Monday when it travels to Valdosta to compete in the Thomas Invitational at Kinderlou Forest.
VB: Keiser sweeps Coastal in straight sets
Coastal Georgia was unable to come up with a Sun Conference win on the road Saturday, falling to 3-0 to Keiser in straight sets (25-18, 25-16, 25-17).
The Seahawks’ offense gave the Mariners all they could handle, recording 52 kills to just 22 for the travelers. Keiser had three players land double-digit kills in the contest.
Offensively, Coastal Georgia was led by a trio that each collected six kills: junior transfer Alison Muldrow, freshman Lillian Carlson, and senior outside Addie Pedraza.
Muldrow notched her fourth game hitting over .300 this season, finishing the match with a .333 hitting percentage in addition to contributing two digs and 7.0 points.
Junior setter Ashley Kot led the Mariners with 10 assists and senior libero Yorelis Rios Gonzalez added 11 digs. Both junior Gardielez Rios-Andjuar and senior Madie Bunge contributed four digs apiece.
Coastal was at its best on defense at the net, where the Mariners finished with ten block assists and 5.0 total blocks — a season-high for a three-set match. The Mariners out-blocked the Seahawks, who totaled 8 block assists and 4.0 total blocks.
The strong front row defense came from all over with Muldrow, sophomore Tamaira Laezza, sophomore Adair Werley, and senior Sam Kepler each contributing two block assists. Carlson and Pedraza each contributed one.
The loss dropped the Mariners to 1-1 in The Sun Conference and 6-5 overall on the season. Coastal Georgia will return to the court Tuesday in Savannah when it faces Savannah State University at 6 p.m.
SB: Wayne County wallops Glynn
Wayne County scored in four of five innings, including seven runs in the top of the fourth, to beat Glynn Academy 12-0 in a mercy-rule shortened game Saturday at Wainwright Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets drew five walks and hammered out 11 hits, though only one went for extra bases.
Instead, Glynn Academy was forced to suffer from 1,000 cuts as Wayne County just continued to make contact and put runners on base. In the Yellow Jackets’ seven-run inning, they worked three walks, singled four times, and scored on two errors and a passed ball.
The Terrors recorded six hits with Anna Lee Mancil going 2-for-3, and Cassie Naldrett finishing 2-for-2 at the plate.
Glynn begins a three-game set against Region 2-6A foe Bradwell Institute at 4:30 p.m. today in Hinesville.