An explosive sixth inning lifted Brunswick to a 10-5 comeback win over Ware County on Tuesday at “Bud” Couch Field.
Trailing 3-1 with just six outs remaining, the Pirates rallied as eight consecutive batters reached in the bottom of the sixth. Pinch-hitter Skyles Taweny led off the inning with a single, though he was caught stealing second before Hunter Goff followed with a single of his own.
Marshall Cox hit the third straight single for Brunswick before Mitchell Richburg walked to load the bases with one out. Goff scored on an error on Aaron Rath’s pop fly to draw to within a run, and Cox tied the game when he came home to score on Kevin Buie’s walk.
The third walk of the inning scored Richburg and gave the Pirates the lead before they added insurance runs on a couple singles and Goff’s to right field. Goff scored the final run of the inning on a wild pitch.
Goff finished 2-for-4 with two RBI and a two runs scored. Tawney collected hits on both his at bats with an RBI and a run scored, and Cox went 2-for-3 with a run. Buie had two RBI on his 1-for-2, one walk, one run day, and Ethan Herrin knocked in two runs in his only plate appearance.
Jones Jobe got the start for Brunswick, firing off four innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits and a walk. Tawney threw two perfect innings in relief, striking out three of the six batters he faced, while Rath and Isaiah Wellman combined to pitch the seventh.
The Pirates improve to 6-8 with the win. Brunswick’s next three games are against Region 2-6A rival Richmond Hill, beginning with a 6 p.m. home contest Monday.
Silent bats doom Glynn Academy in Jesup
Glynn Academy got strong pitching from Henry Jamieson and Brady Davis, but a cold day at the plate begot a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wayne County on Thursday in Jesup.
The Terrors managed just two baserunners over seven frames, striking out nine times and spoiling a five-inning, three-hit performance by Jamieson.
Jamieson produced one of two hits, finishing 1-for-3 at the dish to go along with five strikeouts and two walks from the mound.
The Glynn starter cruised through the first four innings, facing just one more than the minimum number of batters before a rocky fifth inning.
After getting the first out, Jamieson hit a batter before another reached on an error on a fly ball to right field. The next batter singled, and with the bases loaded, Jamieson walked in the first run of the game in five pitches.
Two pitches later, Wayne County plated another run on a sacrifice fly to take a two-run lead with two innings remaining.
Glynn looked to rally in the seventh when Paul Hegeman singled with one out, but the Terrors were unable to move the runner over the final eight pitches.
Now 6-7 on the season following the loss, Glynn Academy returns home Monday when it hosts Bradwell Academy for a 6 p.m. first pitch at Wainwright Field.