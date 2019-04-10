A fifth-inning implosion sank Brunswick High 12-1 in its series opener against Region 2-6A rival Effingham County on Wednesday at “Bud” Couch Field.
The Pirates entered the decisive frame only needed nine more outs to hold on to a 1-0 advantage, but five hits, four errors, two passed balls, and a wild pitch resulted in eight runs for the Rebels.
Effingham led off the inning with a single, and after moving up to second on a passed ball, the runner scored on a double by the ensuing batter. A sacrifice bunt moved the runner to third, and he went on to score on an error on a line drive to left field to stake the Rebels to a 2-1 lead.
Another single and double pushed the lead to 3-1 and gave Effingham a pair of runners in scoring position.
Brunswick starter Marshall Cox induced ground balls from the next three batters, yet all three reached on Pirate errors, pushing two more runs across the plate.
Skyles Tawney relieved Cox, who was charged with eight hits and two earned runs over 4.1 innings, and recorded the final two outs of the inning, but not before three more runs scored on a wild pitch, a passed ball, and a single into left field.
Effingham tacked on another run in the sixth and three more in the seventh, and it was more than enough to secure the win against a relatively punchless Brunswick lineup.
The Pirates tallied just six hits in the game, two coming from Hunter Goff, who finished 2-for-3 and scored the team’s lone run on a single by Aaron Rath in the bottom of the first.
Although Brunswick struggled at the plate, it’s the team’s defense that must get better if it’s to rebound to win the series after an opener that saw the Pirates record seven errors.
The teams are scheduled to meet again today at 6 p.m. in Effingham for Game 2 of the three-game set.
BB: Richmond Hill rolls Glynn Academy
Unable to cash in on early scoring opportunities, Glynn Academy was shutout in a 9-0 loss against Richmond Hill on Wednesday at Wainwright Field.
The Terrors only managed five hits against the top team in Region 2-6A, though two came in the first two innings, including in the first at-bat on a hard ground ball by Quinn Collier.
Collier took second on a passed ball with one out, and he advanced to third on Glynn’s second out of the frame. However, after Jordan McClinton was hit by a pitch, the Terrors stranded Collier at third.
Caleb Tucker also led off the bottom of the second with a single for Glynn Academy, but the next nine Terror batters produced outs.
Richmond Hill went up 1-0 on a run in the top of the first, and it tacked on another in the third before pushing its lead to four on a one-out single and a Glynn error on a fielder’s choice.
Trailing 4-0, the Red Terrors put together their most promising start to an inning in the bottom of the fifth when Brady Davis followed up Cameron Gee’s lead-off walk with a ground-ball single to give Glynn a pair of runners.
Nevertheless, any forward momentum came to a screeching halt when the ensuing batter grounded into a double play, and the frame ended with on a meek ground ball back to the pitcher.
Richmond Hill notched five more runs in the next half inning to secure the win in Game 1 of the the three-game series.
Game 2 will be played in Richmond Hill at 6 p.m. today before the series concludes back at Wainwright Field on Friday.