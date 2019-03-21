Coastal Georgia softball shook off defeat in the first leg of a doubleheader against Sun Conference foe Southeastern to earn a split in Game 2 on Wednesday at the Brunswick High softball field.
The Mariners fell 9-1 in the early game before rebounding for a 4-2 victory.
“Southeastern is a really good team, and they jumped on us in the first game,” Coastal head coach Mike Minick said in a statement. “We were determined to play better in the second game, give them a tougher battle and we got the timely hits and good pitching and were able to get the win.”
A complete game by starter Ansley Brown lifted the Mariners in Game 2. She held the Fire to the two runs on nine hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
Coastal scored three runs in the first inning of its win after being held to just one in its Game 1 loss — back-to-back doubles by Paige Alt and Kylie Young acting as the catalyst.
Following Wednesday’s games, the Mariners move to 14-11 on the season and 4-2 in the conference. The Fire, the preseason pick by the league coaches to win the conference regular-season crown, are now 17-16 overall and 2-4 in league games.
Terrors beat Pirates
in rescheduled girls
soccer match
The Glynn Academy girls remain unbeaten after beating Brunswick High 7-1 on Wednesday at Glynn County Stadium.
The rival programs also met last Friday with the Terrors winning 10-0. The first scheduled meeting between the two was set for Feb. 22, but it was forced to be rescheduled when the Glynn girls suffered from a flu outbreak.
Playing the makeup game, Brunswick did a better job of defending and getting out on the attack than it did in the first contest, but it was still unable to contain the potent attack of Glynn Academy.
The Red Terrors took a 5-0 lead late into the first half, before Jalyn Morgan scores nice goal off an assist from Carri Sturm.
The second half was more competitive as the Pirates gained some confidence and played more aggressively, but the Terrors were just too much with five players notching goals in the win.
Anna Meredith completed the hat trick with three goals, while Bethany and Amanda Kelsch, Sally Brock, and Kiley Clark each scored a goal apiece.
Glynn improves to 10-0-1 on the season, including 5-0 in Region 2-6A, while Brunswick falls to 5-7-1 and 1-4 in the region.
GA JV notches two wins over past week
Glynn Academy’s junior varsity boys soccer team earned a pair of wins this week, beginning with a 7-0 defeat of Wayne County and concluding with a 2-1 victory over cross-town rival Brunswick High.
Gavin Swafford and Simon VanBoxel each notched two goals against Wayne County with VanBoxel also tallying an assist. Phillip Bulatao, Michael Mitchell, and Ruger Dowling each scored goals against the Yellow Jackets as well.
Nathan Coptsias recorded two assists for the Terrors, and Corey Watson, Roberto Lara-Velazquaz, and Jonathan Sasser had one assist each.
Against Brunswick, Swafford scored a goal on an assist from Watson before assisting on Bulatao’s goal as the Terrors walked away with the win.
Glynn’s JV boys are 7-1-1 on the season with a match against Bradwell Institute scheduled for Monday.