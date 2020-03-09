A tough day in Jacksonville, Fla., saw the Coastal Georgia women settle into eighth place at the end of Day 1 of the Benbow Invitational on Monday at the Jacksonville Beach Golf Course.
The Mariners shot a 41-over 325 through 18 holes on the par 71, 6021-yard course, finishing the round 17 strokes back of first place Quinnipiac.
Coastal Georgia women’s head coach Nicole Johns said the greens were difficult to read, making it tough to keep the ball on the greens, especially considering the 15-mph wind that was present throughout the day.
Kylee Wheeler was the Mariners’ low scorer on Day 1, firing off a 6-over 77 — good for a tie for eighth on the individual leaderboard, and just three strokes behind leader Kayla Krueger of Valparaiso. At 9 over, Megan Ramer is also positioned for a strong finish.
The rest of the Coastal Georgia lineup struggled a bit though with Lauren Bird in a tie for 38th after shooting a 12-over 83, Megan Thompson at 14 over, and Kinsley Dowling filling out the five at 16 over.
Competing in a 14-team field with every other team hailing from NCAA Division I, Coastal will have its work cut out for it as it attempts to move up the leaderboard in the final round beginning today at 9 a.m.
GLF: Frederica alumni defeat varsity team
Frederica Academy’s alumni golf team defeated the varsity team 6-3 in the challenge match held Sunday at the Brunswick Country Club.
A Ryder Cup-style event featuring scramble format with two-man team match play with a point on the front, back, and overall for each match, the alumni of a program that’s won 14 straight GISA state titles prevailed.
“We want to thank Dan (Hogan) and all of the alumni for coming out and supporting our team,” said Frederica head coach Tom Willis. “They are a great bunch, and it was awesome seeing everyone again.”
One matchup featured Jeff Seymour and Chip Champion, graduates of the 1987 and 1988 classes respectively, defeating Parker Jules and James Cruikshank 2.5 to 0.5.
“Chip and Jeff applied their normal mental game strategy to good effect, trash-talking their way to a victory on the front with James doing his best to counter that effort,” Willis said. “Parker had a great back nine to help pull out the half on that side.”
Cason Cavalier, Ramie Shingler, and Travis Cavalier earned a 2.5-0.5 victory over recent graduates Thomas Hogan (2018) and Ryan McHugh (2019).
“It was a big ask for Thomas and Ryan to beat a three-man team in a scramble, but they were one up on the front and couldn’t close out Cason’s team on No. 9,” Willis said. “It seemed like the putter was just not working for Thomas and Ryan as they went two down on the back and couldn’t recover.”
Willis, who graduated from Frederica in 1986, and Hogan, BCC’s general manager, broke the tie with a 3.0-0.0 victory over Edward Stephens and Eli Brickman.
“Edward and Eli hit it well but ran into a hot group as Dan Hogan filled in for one of the alumni who couldn’t make it to the event,” Willis said.
Next up for the Frederica varsity golf team is a trip to Savannah Quarters on Wednesday to play an event hosted by Hilton Head Christian Academy.