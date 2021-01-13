Having faded in the second half of its last two contests, the Coastal Georgia men flipped the script Monday against conference rival Keiser, overcoming an 13-point second-half deficit to earn a 72-67 victory at Howard Coffin Gymnasium.
Midway through the second half, it looked as if the Mariners would repeat the pattern they established over their last two games — hanging tough through the first half and into the second before ultimately letting go of the rope.
Coastal trailed Florida Memorial by a point entering the second half on Sunday but eventually lost by 10. Five days prior, CCGA had trimmed its deficit against Ave Maria to two points after halftime but wound up falling by 13.
But trailing the Seahawks 57-46 with 10 minutes to play, the Mariners rallied. Elijah Goodman’s layup with 3:21 remaining capped a 12-2 run that tied the game at 61, and after Keiser went back up four, Coastal took their first lead since the five-minute mark in the first quarter when Kenny Brown completed a three-point play just under 75 seconds left on the clock.
Coastal forced a turnover on the ensuing possession, leading to another Goodman layup to extend the advantage to 68-65. Rashaad Thompson and Jordon Parks both knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds to help the Mariners hang on for the win.
Brown led Coastal in scoring with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field, followed by Goodman, who recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Thompson dished out a game-high five assists in an otherwise sloppy night that saw both teams combine for 38 turnovers to just 22 assists.
Now 5-5 on the season, and 3-4 in The Sun Conference, CCGA will travel to Thomas University for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday. Coastal Georgia will close the week with a home game against Webber International at Howard Coffin Gymnasium beginning at 4 p.m.
Coastal Georgia women drop second straight
Florida Memorial had its way in the opening period against Coastal Georgia, building a 13-point lead in the first quarter before cruising to a 75-59 victory Sunday in Miami.
The Lions scored 27 points over the first 10 minutes of play — a total the Mariners wouldn’t exceed until three minutes into the third quarter — to run away with the contest early despite Coastal scoring the first four points of the game on a 3-pointer from Solrun Gisladottir and a Quira Porter free throw.
Florida Memorial proceeded embark on a 27-10 run to close the first. Coastal Georgia was just 8-of-35 shooting in the period and turned the ball over eight times.
Coastal’s deficit ballooned to as much as 30 points in the second half until a 16-5 run powered by Alexis Forbes and Kaliyah Little got them back to within 19 heading into the final period.
Little finished with a team-high 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, but she was just 6-of-15 from the free throw line and turned the ball over five times. Forbes had seven points, all of which came in the third quarter, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Despite the loss, Mariner freshman Ca’Vashia Johnson had the best game of her young career, notching career highs in points (13), assists (seven) and steals (4).
On the defensive end, Coastal had no answers for Florida Memorial guard Keaynna Tolbert, who dropped 35 points on 14-of-25 shooting to go along with six rebounds and four assists.
With the loss, the Mariner women drop to 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in TSC play. Coastal Georgia will play its third consecutive road game Thursday when it travels to Thomasville for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff against Thomas University before returning home for a contest against Webber International at Howard Coffin Gymnasium at 2 p.m. Saturday.
CCGA softball to open season Feb. 5
The Coastal Georgia softball team released a 2021 schedule Tuesday that will see the Mariners open the season with a 12-game homestand beginning with a Feb. 5 two-game opener against Trinity Baptist.
The Mariners will remain at home through the first two weeks. Coastal isn’t scheduled to hit the road until it travels to Mt. Vernon for a doubleheader against Brewton-Parker on Feb. 27. A day later, CCGA will play a two-game set against Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville.
After hosting a home doubleheader against Ohio Christian on March 6, Coastal will embark on its longest road trip of the season — a six-game swing that features doubleheaders against Trinity Baptist, South Carolina Beaufort and Thomas University.
The doubleheader against USCB on March 17 will begin Costal’s defense of its TSC regular-season crown. The Mariners, who were picked to finish fourth in the conference’s preseason poll, went 14-5 last season and was ranked No. 19 in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Home doubleheaders against Division I Savannah State and Georgia Gwinnett wrap up Coastal Georgia’s non-conference schedule April 1. The Mariners’ final 16 games of the regular season will be against TSC foes, wrapping with a senior day doubleheader against Warner on May 1.
The Sun Conference Tournament is set to be played May 6-8.