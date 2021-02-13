There are 10 local wrestlers still in contention at the GHSA 6A Traditional State tournament. At the time of press, they were still wrapping up weight classes.
After Day 1 of the tournament, Glynn Academy has Jackson Wakeland competing for a state title as he is the only one from the county in the finals meet.
The other nine wrestlers were all from Brunswick High and are competing for a state placement in their weight classes.
Looking to place third at state are Trent Burke (106), Peter McKinney (120), Cameron Crump (138), Jeremiah Dawson (145), Blake Ethridge (152), Leon Charlton (160), Anthony Lowe (195), Staffon Stanley (220) and William Abbott (285).
First-year wrestler Camri Cone made it to the quarter finals as he ended the day going 2-2. He fell to a previous state champion and a state placer.
McKinney lost 3-1 in the semifinals to a former state placer. Dawson fell to a three-time state champion in the semifinals. Ethridge also lost to a former state placer in the semifinals. Stanley lost in overtime of the semifinals, 2-1, against a former state champion. Abbott fell 1-0 in the semifinals to a former state placer.
These five guys are guaranteed All-State medals and wrestled in the consolation semifinals Friday evening.
As for Burke, Crump, Charlton and Lowe, they’re wrestling in what is known as the blood round. If the wrestler wins, he is named an All-State and wrestles in the consolation semifinals. If they lose, they go home with nothing.
Four placers are the most Brunswick High’s ever had a place at the state tournament. Now the Pirates are on track to break that record. The News will have results in Monday’s paper.
BB: Glynn dispatches Charlton in tuneup
A six-run second inning led Glynn Academy to an 8-4 victory over Charlton County on Thursday in a scrimmage in Folkston.
Blake Wood got the start for the Terrors and went three innings, striking out three, walking three, and allowing a pair of base hits. Charlton County found most of its offensive success in the bottom of the third, trailing 6-0.
Charlton drew a walk, and following a ground out and a single, a runner stole home before another run scored on a double to centerfield. The Indians scored one more run to cut the deficit to 6-3 on a ground out, but it would be the team’s final run until scoring on an error in the bottom of the sixth.
Glynn Academy gave up just two hits in the contest, with Tom Echols throwing a pair of scoreless innings while striking out five before giving way to Shawn Munoz, who allowed just the unearned run and struck out three in his two innings of work. The Terrors’ pitching staff finished with 11 strikeouts in the contest.
Offensively, the Terrors also did a majority of their work in a single frame — striking for six runs in the top of the second.
Back-to-back singles by Spencer Hartman and Hugh Edgy led off the inning, and John Wise Long reached on a sacrifice bunt to load the bases with no outs. Gus Gandy took quick advantage, singling home the first run of the game on a hard ground ball to left field.
The ensuing batter grounded into a double play, but a run was still able to score, and after Hank Noonan drew a four-pitch walk, the third run of the inning crossed home on an error by the Charlton shortstop.
Still with two outs, Echols stepped to the plate and doubled home a pair of runs and advanced to third on a passed ball in the ensuing at-bat before Joe Cutia worked a walk. Having batted around, Glynn sent Hartman back to the plate, and he singled again, this time scoring the sixth and final run of the frame.
The Terrors added two more runs on a Long triple and singles by Gandy and Noonan in the top of the seventh, finishing the scrimmage with 12 hits spread between eight different players.
Glynn Academy opens the season Monday against Camden at Wainwright Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
BKB: Knights earn third straight win
Frederica Academy’s boys basketball team won their third game in five days Friday night as they beat Trinity Christian 81-73.
“It was a tough and physical game,” said Frederica Academy coach Carl Nash. “Our defense wasn’t as good, but our offense made up for it. Third game in five days and they really stepped up and put us in a good position.”
Freshman William Jobe led the team with 23 points and was one of four Knights that scored in double-digits. Eli Fritchman and Jacob O’Connor each tallied 18 points. Rounding out the double-digit players was Xavier Collier scored 11 points. Jordan Triplett added six, and Bryce Reilly had five points.
Frederica Academy will find out their region seeding before the tournament next week.
BKG: Lady Terrors advance in region tournament
Glynn Academy’s girls basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the GHSA Region 2-6A tournament on Thursday as the Lady Terrors beat Bradwell Institute 39-31.
Leading the team was sophomore Shamya Flanders with 12 points. She also had six rebounds and two steals on the game.
Paris Smith and Jasmine Dixon added seven points each. Smith also brought down 11 boards, one steal, two assists and one block. Alindria Dudley added six points, four steals and four rebounds.
Glynn Academy will travel to Statesboro on Monday for the semifinal game, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. at Statesboro High.
BKW: Coastal gets overtime win over Lions
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team got a big overtime win over Florida Memorial University on Thursday as the Mariners won 75-73.
The Mariners made 41.9% of their shots, including 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Quira Porter led the team with 16 points. She went 6-of-11 from the field and 4-of-8 from the foul line.
Ca’Vashia Johnson and Kaliyah Little both added 12 points. Johnson made 3-of-8 from the field and 6-of-10 at the line. She also led the team with three steals on the night.
As for Little, she went 4-of-15 from the field and 4-of-8 from the free-throw line, along with tallying four assists.
Solrun Gisladottir rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points. She made 3-of-6 from the field. Two of her three shots were from beyond the arc. Gisladottir also recorded four assists.
Sophia Simmons led the Mariners in rebounds with 10 boards in the victory.
Up next is a home matchup today at 2 p.m. as the Mariners take on St. Thomas University.
BKC: Coastal Georgia beats Florida Memorial
The Coastal Georgia men also got a big win over Florida Memorial University on Thursday as the Mariners won 71-64.
The Mariners shot 40% from the field and 31.3% from beyond the arc as they made 10 three-pointers. As for the Lions, they only completed 14.3% from the three-point line.
Vidmantas Kaciuska led the team with 22 points, a season-high for him. Kaciuska made 6-of-11 from the field, 6-of-10 from the arc, and 4-of-5 from the foul line. He also added three assists and two steals on the night.
Anthony Duncan earned a double-double on the night against the Lions as he scored 15 points and brought down 13 rebounds. Those rebounds were a career-high for Duncan and his first double-double as a Mariner.
Two more Mariners scored in double-digits on the night in Elijah Goodman and Kenny Brown. Goodman added 14 points, and Brown finished with 10 points.
Goodman also led the team with five assists on the game.
Up next for the Mariners will be a home game against St. Thomas University that will follow after the women’s game.