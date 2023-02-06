The Brunswick High girls basketball team continued its winning ways over the weekend with home wins over Grovetown and Camden County.
Playing its final region game of the regular season against Grovetown, Brunswick High (21-3, 12-0) made quick work of its opponents. Outscoring the Warriors in three of the four quarters of play, the Lady Pirates led 55-19 before the final quarter of play. Although outscored in the final quarter, 14-9, Brunswick High won the game 64-33 to cement its second consecutive undefeated region season. Shamya Flanders led the team in scoring with 15 points on the night.
Celebrating senior night against Camden County, the Lady Pirates extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 67-33 victory over the Wildcats. Senior Shané Jackson led the way with 19 points while Shania Jones added 14 points to close out the double-figures for the team. Jamya West finished with five points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Brunswick High travels to Richmond Hill for its regular-season finale before returning to the Brunswick Square Garden to host the girls Region 2-6A tournament.
Brunswick High boys split back-to-back
Taking on the defending 6A champions of Grovetown on its home court, Brunswick High (19-5, 9-3) held a lead late in the fourth quarter before the champions tied the game in the final seconds. Going to overtime, the two schools traded leads after Derrion Reid connected on two free throws before a Riyon Rankin 3-pointer gave the Pirates a 64-63 lead. Grovetown (16-8, 12-0) prevailed as they scored seven of the final 10 points in the period to keep its region record perfect. Camarion Johnson, Heze Kent, and Rankin all finished with double-doubles in the 70-67 overtime loss.
Moving on from the loss to Grovetown, the Pirates celebrated senior night with a cruising 69-50 victory over Camden County. Seniors Johnson (18 points, five assists and five steals) and Rankin (17 points and 10 rebounds) led the team to victory after a tough loss the night before.
Brunswick takes on Richmond Hill in its final regular season game before tipping off the Region 2-6A boys tournament on Feb. 16.
Lady Terrors close out region play with two victories
Closing out the region portion of its season with matchups against Effingham County and Grovetown, Glynn Academy (7-16, 5-7) started the weekend with a 55-42 win over a struggling Rebels (3-21, 1-11) team. Martin Davis led the way with 16 points and Kyra Page added 10 points in the victory.
Heading home to take on a Warriors (12-12, 7-5) team that got the best of them in the first matchup, the Lady Terrors put together a resounding response as they knocked off Grovetown with a 50-47 win. Davis once more led the team with 13 points as Harper Willis added 12 points.
After an up-and-down season the Lady Terrors finished as the fifth seed in the region, but before putting their minds on full focus for a chance to reach state, they host Lowndes for the regular season finale tonight at The Glass Palace.
Terrors drop two straight to close regular season
Looking to end the regular season in a winning way, the Terrors had two opportunities to knock off two of the top four teams in the region in Effingham County and Grovetown.
Facing Effingham County (17-8, 7-5) on the road, Glynn Academy (11-13, 3-9) had a strong first quarter to lead 12-11 before fizzling out in the middle quarters to allow Effingham County to build a 12-point lead. Losing 50-40 the Terrors headed home for its senior night against Grovetown. Taking an early 9-6 lead after one quarter of play, the Terrors fell victim in the second quarter to a large Warriors run. Being outscored by 11, the Terrors had to play catch-up the rest of the way as they lost 58-51 to end the regular season.
Finishing as the sixth seed in the region the Terrors will host No. 7 seed South Effingham (6-18, 0-12) to open the region tournament, Friday at 6 p.m.
Frederica seals No. 2 seed in region tournaments
Both the Lady Knights (14-9, 5-3) and Knights (13-8, 4-4) basketball teams secured the No. 2 seeds for the upcoming region tournament after holding off region foes.
For the Knights, they had clinched the No. 2 seed with a win over Bulloch Academy earlier in the week but had an opportunity to knock off the No. 1 team in the state in St. Andrew’s on senior night. Keeping the game close through the break, the Knights quickly found themselves trailing to an offensive ninth by the Lions. Losing 65-38 to the state champions, the Knights shifted focus to a non-region game with Faith Baptist to close out the regular season.
Leading by as much as 25 points in the game, the entire team was able to see the floor as the Knights shot the ball well all night. Winning 63-50 and closing the regular season out in style, the full focus is on the region tournament as the Knights wait for the winner of Pinewood and Westminster on Feb. 16.
The Lady Knights played its final game of the season against St. Andrew’s on senior night, with the region seeding on the line. Leading the team over the line with 17 points from Margaret Gandy and 13 from Sophie Price, Frederica pulled away from St. Andrew’s in the end for a 48-40 win and the No. 2 seed for the upcoming region tournament.
Frederica will play its region tournament game on Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. with a trip to the final on the line.
Glynn Academy soccer rolls through Lakeside
Kicking off region play with convincing wins, the Lady Terrors started the night off with a 4-1 victory over the new region foes.
Following suit, the Terrors went out in full force scoring nine goals in the 9-1 victory. Harrison Lee led the way for Glynn Academy as he contributed on seven (four goals, three assists) of the teams goals in the dominating win.
The Lady Terrors travel on Wednesday to take on Calvary Day, while the Terrors travel to Statesboro to take on an old region foe tonight.
BHS girls lose to Ware, boys tie
Opening the night in Waycross with the Lady Pirates taking on the Gators, the young Pirates team struggled in the 8-0 defeat. The Lady Pirates return to Glynn County Stadium to host Brantley County tonight at 5 p.m.
In the nightcap, the Brunswick boys led 1-0 after a Jonathan Ramirez goal in the first half, before surrendering the tying goal in the second half. With the game drawing 1-1, the Pirates will look to get back to winning ways as they host Brantley County at 7 p.m. tonight.