Traveling to Augusta to tip-off a Saturday night against the Grovetown Warriors, the Lady Pirates (13-3, 6-0) started the game on the front foot. Opening the first quarter on a 15-0 run, Brunswick set themselves apart from Grovetown (7-9, 2-2) for a brief period of play. Seeing its lead start to trickle down to as a little as three (25-22), Brunswick took a 30-25 lead into the locker room to make changes.
Coming out for the second half, Brunswick held Grovetown to five points to extend its lead to 43-30 entering the fourth quarter. Opening the final quarter on a 20-1 run, Brunswick would finish the game with a 70-40 win to stay unbeaten in region play. Shania Jones scored a game-high 15 points while adding five assists. Shamya Flanders (13) and Jermiyah Ramsey (10) both added double digits scoring numbers.
Pirates drop first region game of the season
In the main event of the evening at Grovetown High, No. 7 Brunswick High got its first taste of championship level basketball in its region as the defending 6A boys basketball champions of No. 13 Grovetown High showcased themselves.
Entering the game, Brunswick High was riding an eight-game winning streak (13-3, 5-1) to sit atop of the region with the biggest game on its calendar marked against Grovetown (8-8, 4-0).
Proving why they are the state champions, Grovetown traded baskets with Brunswick in the first quarter before seperating themselves with a big 11-0 run to end the second quarter.
Trailing 40-24 at through one half of play, Brunswick struggled to match Grovetown as it saw a deficit get bigger and bigger as the game progressed, trailing by as much as 25 points before eventually losing 80-59 to the Warriors. Camarion Johnson led the team with 21 points while Riyon Rankin added 18 points and nine rebounds before Heze Kent rounded out the trio with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Brunswick High hosts Effingham County tonight as the boys try to bounce back and the girls look to continue to separate themselves from the region as the top team.
Lady Terrors prevail late for big region win
In a rough first season under the direction of head coach Myosha Leeper, the Lady Terrors (4-12, 2-3) have continued to fight in every game thus far and did so once more against Effingham County (2-14, 0-4).
In a contest that pinned two team that were towards the bottom half of the region, the two teams gave each other its best jab and answer all game long.
Trailing 45-40 midway through the fourth quarter, the Lady Terrors quickly tied the game after a Delanie Noe three-pointer put the team down two. On the following inbound pass, Martin Davis stole the ball and found Mar’Kuecia Burton for the game tying layup.
Minutes later and down 48-47, Sophie Speirs gave the team the lead with a 3-poitner from the right wing to give the team a 50-48 lead. Holding on in the end for a nail-biting 54-53 victory, the Lady Terrors were led by Davis and her 29 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Glynn Academy boys still winless in region with rough final quarter
Hoping to find a way to shake off a three-game losing streak that has seen them sitting sixth in the region with an 0-4 record, the Terrors opened the first quarter with a 20-11 lead with their three point shots falling early.
Keeping the Rebels at bay after small runs, the Terrors would have answers to take a 32-25 lead into the break.
From then on, Effingham County answered back by stopping Glynn’s offense. Holding Glynn Academy to 14 points in the second half, Effingham County outscored them 28-14 with the team gaining the lead with five minutes to go in the fourth (43-41) and never looking back. Shane Payne led Glynn with 21 points, while David Prince added eight points in the region loss.
Glynn Academy will look to snap out of its losing streak and pick up its first region win as they travel to Guyton to take on South Effingham (6-10, 0-4).
Frederica Academy sees both teams lose
Taking on the Hilton Head Christian Academy Eagles for the second time this season, traveling to Hilton Head, the Frederica Knights basketball teams both faced defeat as the Lady Knights lost 71-26 while the Knights couldn’t complete a late comeback in a 38-33 defeat.
Glynn Academy wrestling makes state. BHS misses out
Both Glynn Academy and Brunswick High’s wrestling teams went up north to compete in the Class 6A Boys Team Dual Wrestling Prelims for the right to clinch a spot for the state championships.
No. 2 seed Brunswick High traveled to North Forysth where the team wrestled against No. 3 seed South Paulding. Narrowly moving on with a 36-30 victory, the Pirates had a chance to clinch a spot in state when they went up against North Forsyth. Losing 45-30 to the Raiders, the Pirates just missed out on state in the duals section.
No. 3 Glynn Academy traveled to Dunwoody where they went up against No. 2 seed Alexander and wiped the floor with the Cougars, winning 71-12. Matching up with the No. 1 seed Dunwoody and state in its sights, Glynn Academy prospered with a 72-6 victory and clinched one of the eight spots up for grabs at Gainesville High School, where they will wrestle on Saturday.