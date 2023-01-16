Traveling to Augusta to tip-off a Saturday night against the Grovetown Warriors, the Lady Pirates (13-3, 6-0) started the game on the front foot. Opening the first quarter on a 15-0 run, Brunswick set themselves apart from Grovetown (7-9, 2-2) for a brief period of play. Seeing its lead start to trickle down to as a little as three (25-22), Brunswick took a 30-25 lead into the locker room to make changes.

Coming out for the second half, Brunswick held Grovetown to five points to extend its lead to 43-30 entering the fourth quarter. Opening the final quarter on a 20-1 run, Brunswick would finish the game with a 70-40 win to stay unbeaten in region play. Shania Jones scored a game-high 15 points while adding five assists. Shamya Flanders (13) and Jermiyah Ramsey (10) both added double digits scoring numbers.

