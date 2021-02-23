In two of the past five weeks, Coastal Georgia sophomore Kaliyah Little has had the best performance of any player in The Sun Conference.
Little was named the TSC Player of the Week on Monday for the second time in her young career — and the second time in 2021. She was also voted Player of the Week on Jan. 25.
Over a three-game stretch consisting of two straight contests against Webber International and Coastal’s regular-season finale versus Warner, Little averaged just 19.6 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game.
Little scored game-highs against in the first matchup with Webber and the game against Warner with 29 and 21 points, respectively.
The first meeting with Webber also saw Little notch career highs in offensive rebounds and assists with six apiece.
Little tied her career high in assists four the fourth time this season in the second contest against Webber of the week. The Warner Robins native is averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season; her current single-season scoring average would rank second all-time in program history.
GLF: CCGA’s Crooms receives first TSC award
Kristen Crooms earned the first of what is likely to be many awards over her career at Coastal Georgia on Monday when she was named The Sun Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week.
A freshman from Metter, Crooms notched the third win of her collegiate career last week in the Coastal Georgia Winter Invitational at Sea Palms. She shot a career-low 73 in Round 1 and followed it up with a 75 in Round 2 to finish atop the leaderboard at 6-over 148.
Crooms is just the second women’s golfer to earn a TSC weekly award this season. She topped the season’s first winner — Southeastern’s Ana Uribe — by six strokes at the Winter Invitational.
BSOC: Glynn Academy JV tops Camden
The Glynn Academy junior varsity boys got a pair of goals from Thomas Mitchell in a 4-1 victory over Camden last Thursday.
Jack Roberts assisted on Mitchell’s first goal — the Terrors’ third of the night — and Sebastian Helgesen provided the assist on Mitchell and the team’s final score.
Luke Dow also scored for Glynn Academy on an assist from Sam Barbee, who recorded an unassisted goal of his own in the win. The Terrors improve to 3-0 on the season.