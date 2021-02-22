Glynn Academy’s girls soccer team remains undefeated after a 9-0 win on Friday against Effingham County at Lanier Field.
The Lady Terrors move to 3-0 on the season and haven’t allowed a goal all season. Glynn got a 10-0 win over Wayne County and an 8-0 win over Bradwell Institute earlier in February. They kept that hot streak alive on Friday night against another region foe.
Despite the wet conditions and a slick field, Glynn had no issues scoring.
The two leading scorers were Sally Brock and Allana Antah, as they both recorded hat tricks. Emmy Ross and Ruby Coleman also each scored a goal on the night.
Megan Hudson and Whitley Barbee both had excellent nights on defense. Madison Brewer also added some crucial midfield support to secure another shut-out for Glynn Academy.
Up next for the Lady Terrors will be a home match against South Effingham on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Glynn County Stadium.
BB: Brunswick beats Pike County
Brunswick High’s baseball team capped off the first weekend of Baseball at the Beach with a 4-1 win over Pike County.
It was a strong showing on the mound for Brunswick as both pitchers didn’t give up a hit.
Kyle Lodise earned the win for Brunswick after lasting six and one-third innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out 11 batters.
Morgan Ponsell relieved Lodise for the final two-thirds inning as he recorded the last two outs to earn the save.
Brunswick opened up the game with three quick runs to respond to Pike’s solo run in the first inning. Then the Pirates tacked on another run in the fifth to seal the win.
Devontae Gadson, Lodise, Nick Goff and Matthew Neal each managed one hit to lead Brunswick.
Up next for the Pirates is a road game against Camden, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
BB: Terrors sweep doubleheader
Glynn Academy’s baseball team earned two wins on Saturday as they also finished perfectly through the first weekend of Baseball at the Beach.
In the first game of the day, the Terrors took on Sandy Creek and earned a close 3-2 win with a walk-off home run.
Glynn was down 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Joe Cutia homered on the first pitch at-bat, scoring two runs.
It was a strong pitching performance by both teams. Sandy Creek’s Glenn Green pitched four innings giving up three hits and one run. He struck out five batters and walked three. Jonathan Little came in for the final two and two-thirds innings giving up two runs on one hit. He also struck out one batter and walked one.
As for Glynn Academy, Blake Wood pitched all seven innings giving up two runs on one hit. He retired seven batters and walked two — earning the victory for the Terrors.
Sandy Creek struck first as they scored off an error in the first inning. The Bulldogs scored their final run in the second inning. Glynn Academy didn’t get on the board until the fourth inning off an error by Green. Hugh Edgy hit a sacrifice but reached on that error, allowing Spence Hartman to score.
After the win against Sandy Creek, the Terrors took on Vidalia earning a 9-4 victory.
Vidalia took a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Glynn Academy. The Terrors produced a five-run fifth inning and added one more run in the sixth to secure the comeback.
Wood walked to start the bottom of the fifth inning, and then Hank Noonan walked, putting two Terrors on the bases. Tyler Devlin hits a single to the pitcher, loading the bases. Vidalia walked Tom Echols, scoring Wood to make it 4-4.
Noonan scores on a wild pitch, and Devlin advances to third and Echols to second on the same pitch. On the 2-2 count, Cutia singles on a ground ball, scoring Devlin.
Hartman hits a single on a 1-0 count, scoring Echols. Vidalia gets two quick outs trailing 7-4. Glynn had one more run in them in the fifth as they scored Hartman off a balk by the pitcher.
Glynn scores off a Devlin triple to make it the final 9-4 score in the sixth.
On the mound, Glynn saw action from both Echols and Shawn Munoz. Echols pitched three and one-third innings, giving up four runs on three hits while striking out five batters and walking four. Munoz threw three and two-thirds innings giving up just one hit while retiring four batters and walking one.
Once again, Glynn’s defense got the job done and shut down its opponent when it needed to.
Up next for the Terrors is a home game against Pierce County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
BKW: Mariners earn victory in season finale
Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team earned a 75-62 victory over Warner University on Saturday in the regular-season finale.
Kaliyah Little was the leading scorer for the Mariners as she put up 21 points. She shot 9-of-16 from the field, 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-for-2 at the foul line. Little also recorded a game-high four assists on the game.
Solrun Gisladottier also scored double-digit points as she added 17 points, and Sophia Simmons scored 12.
Joyce Jordan led the team in rebounds with 11 boards. Simmons led with four offensive rebounds, though. Alexis Forbes tied the game-high with three steals, and Ca’Vashia Johnson recorded the only Mariner block.
The Mariners finish the regular season with a 13-10 record going 11-9 in conference play. That record earned them fifth place in the Sun Conference, so they will take on No. 4 Keiser University next. The winner of that game will face the No. 1 Southeastern University and No. 8 Warner University matchup winner.
BKC: Coastal men fall to Warner
Coastal Georgia men’s basketball team didn’t have the same outcome as the women did against Warner University. The Mariners fell 84-81 to the No. 1 Royals in the regular-season finale.
Jordan Parks led the Mariners with 22 points as he shot 6-of-16 from the field, 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the foul line. He recorded a double-double after adding 10 rebounds, giving him his sixth double-double on the season.
Lee Green also collected a double-double against the Royals. He scored 16 points and had a career-high 14 boards on the game.
Also in double-digit points was Kenny Brown with 15 points, Vidmantas Kaciuska with 11 and Elijah Goodman with 11 points.
Goodman also led the Mariners with two assists, and Anthony Duncan tallied two blocks.
The Mariners wrapped up the regular season with a 12-11 overall record and 9-10 in conference play.
TEN: Mariners defeat Warner
Both Coastal Georgia men’s and women’s tennis teams earned victories over Warner University on Saturday. It was also both groups' first wins of the season.
The women earned a 7-0 victory over the Royals and moved to 1-1 on the season.
In doubles, at line one, Marianela Landi and Eva Rubio earned a 6-4 victory.
Daniela Alvarez Campo and Azul Malatini fought for a close match victory going 7-6 (5) at line two, and at line three, Caitlyn Napier and Rocio Arraya earned a quick 6-1 win.
In singles play, Rubio defeated Marla Montoya 6-2, 6-1, earning her first singles victory. Landi had an even easier time going 6-1,6-1 against Irene Arias. Napier also got her first singles victory of the season as she won 6-3,6-2 over Da vireos Santiago at line three.
Campo played line four and defeated Alejandra Moscoso, 6-0,6-1. Malatini had a tough first set but won 6-4 over Karen Alves and then beat her 6-0 in the second. Wrapping up singles play was Rocio, who went 6-0,6-0 against Ellie Burningham.
As for the men, they earned a 5-2 win over the Royals.
In the men’s double play, at line one, Arthur Figuiere and Lucas Landaluce won a close matchup 7-5 over Bruno Pessoa and Filipe Gil.
Khanyakweze Ramokgopa and Talic Jamela fell at line two against Joe Herin and Julian Cuartas 6-3. However, Bautista Chiaradia and Felix Arroyo Viglino earned the Mariners the doubles point with a 6-3 win over Bruno Carvallio and Jake Edwards.
Then in singles play, Chiaradia fell at line one to Pessoa 6-3,6-3. Figuiere did quick work at line two, earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Gil. Arroyo Viglion won 6-0, 6-2 against Carvallio at line five.
Ramokgopa also got a 6-0, 6-3 win at line six against Jake Edwards. Mohamed Belcora competed at line three, and Landaluce competed at line four, but neither completed their match.
Up next for Coastal Georgia golf will be a match against Keiser University on Wednesday.