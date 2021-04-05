Makaila Brown led the way for Brunswick High’s girls track team Saturday at the Statesboro Relays as she was the high point trophy winner with 36 individual points as the Lady Pirates tied with Effingham at 119 points for first place at the event.
Statesboro High came in third with 107.50 points, 11.5 points behind the two winners.
Brown’s 36 points came from a second-place finish in the high jump (5 feet, 2inches), a first place in the long jump (16-10), a first place in the triple jump (36-10.5) and a second-place finish in the shot put event (31-10).
In the 100-meter dash, Shanya Smiley finished in 13.04 for sixth place and Hannah Holliman in 13.61 for eighth place.
Three placed in the 200-meter dash as D’liyah Austell led in third place with a time of 26.51. Klarke Richardson took home sixth (27.64) and Smiley 10th (27.94).
Austell was the lone placer in the 400-meter dash as she took home second place with a time of 1:01.46. Brunswick High had three place in the 800-meter run as Diyana Patel earned seventh (2:44.66), Taylor Hankerson 10th (2:57) and Sadie Pender 12th (3:05.29).
Madigan Kirkland and Vivian Lawless placed in the 1600-meter run for the Lady Pirates. Kirkland was 10th with a 7:13.33 and Lawless 14th with a time of 7:50.62.
Kirkland finished the 3200-meter run in 15:51.22 for an eighth-place finish, while Lawless took home 11th with a 17:11.01 time.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Jaleah Rhett finished third with an 18.05 time. Two Lady Pirates placed in the 300-meter hurdles as Aleesha Hobbs captured fifth in 54.75 and Rhett seventh in 54.89.
Brunswick High won the 4x800 meter relay event with a time of 12:07.77. The Lady Pirates finished second in the 4x100 with a 49.63 time and fifth in the 4x400 with a 4:34.65 time.
Akeelah Bryan also placed fifth with a 4-foot-10-inch jump in the high jump event. She also placed second with a 16-foot-5-inch leap in the long jump.
Shanyece Quick was the lone placer in the discus with a 71-2 throw. Quick also placed fourth in the shot put event with a 31-1 throw.
SOC: Pirates tie Cadets
Brunswick High’s boys soccer team took on Benedictine Military School Saturday at Lanier Field and came away with a 1-1 tie.
With that tie, the Pirates move to 11-2-1 on the season with two region matchups left on their schedule.
The Pirates opened up the scoring in the first half as Noah Hunter scored off of an Alex Ortiz cross. Brunswick held onto the lead until late in the second half when the Cadets responded with their own goal.
Since it wasn’t a region game, there were no overtime periods.
“Both teams had good chances throughout the game,” said Brunswick coach Greg Sturm. “We were able to get some of our younger players some valuable playing time while resting some of our starters who had minor injuries. Benedictine showed the kind of style we will expect to see once we begin the state playoffs in a few weeks.”
Brunswick has to win its final two road region matches left on its schedule to capture its first region championship. If they don’t win both, Glynn Academy will earn the region title. They have the week off but will get back to action as the Pirates will travel to South Effingham on Monday, April 12 and Statesboro on April 14.