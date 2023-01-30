Playing over the weekend at Camden County High School, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates continued to showcase their skills on the court against any and all competitors.
Holding a 27-16 lead after one half of play, the Lady Pirates (18-3, 10-0) used another third-quarter run to separate themselves from the Wildcats. Brunswick went on a 26-8 run throughout the quarter and capped off a dominant road display by holding Camden to single digits in three of the four quarters as the Lady Pirates won 63-30.
Shania Jones led the team with a double-double as she scored 16 points and added 11 steals to push the pace for the team.
Having clinched the regular season Region 2-6A title last week, Brunswick will look to continue its undefeated display as they travel to Springfield to take on Effingham County tonight.
BHS boys prevail in a low-scoring affair for a 47-42 victory
Taking the court minutes after the Lady Pirates routed the Wildcats, the Pirates found themselves in a game that came down to the final minutes.
While neither team gained much separation in the first 16 minutes of the game, Brunswick (18-3, 9-1) held a 21-20 lead going into the break.
Coming out for the second half, Brunswick held Camden to seven points while pushing its lead from one point to seven points in the span.
Responding to every punch Camden threw in the final eight minutes of play, Brunswick was able to hold on as Camarion Johnson scored six of his 17 points to keep the team’s lead. Freshman Hezekiah Kent added 13 points to push the Pirates to their fifth consecutive victory and 18th win of the season.
Brunswick looks to keep pace with Region 2-6A leaders Grovetown as they travel to Springfield to take on Effingham County tonight.
Glynn Academy boys fall victim to Grovetown’s dominance with an 86-55 loss
Facing Grovetown for the first time this season, the Terrors (10-11, 2-7) learned that the reigning 6A Boys State Basketball Champions are rounding into form at the perfect time.
Trailing 27-6 after one quarter of play, Glynn Academy was able to get the basketball to go through the net at a higher display in the final third quarters. However, it wouldn’t help as Grovetown (13-8, 9-0) put together two 20-plus quarters to route Glynn 86-55.
Sitting in sixth place in the region with three region games, Glynn Academy hosts seventh-placed South Effingham tonight in hopes of returning to .500 on the season.
Lady Terrors lose 64-32 to Grovetown
Looking to finish the regular season on a strong note, the Lady Terrors (5-15, 3-6) were unable to make up for a big deficit from the opening tip as they trailed 30-0 before getting their first points on the board in the second quarter. From then on, the Lady Terrors matched the Lady Warriors with runs of their own.
Unable to come back from the early deficit, Glynn Academy will look to move on as they host South Effingham (16-6, 7-2) tonight.
Frederica Academy wins two of three
Playing three region games in the span of five days, the Frederica Knights (11-7, 3-3) traveled to St. Andrews to take on the No. 1 team in the GIAA and the reigning state champions. Struggling in the first quarter, the Knights found themselves down 22-8 but never stopped playing physical basketball on the Lions. Losing 72-47, the Knights had to move on quickly as they traveled to Pinewood.
The Knights exacted revenge on the road after dropping the first game between the two teams on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Battling it out over four quarters, Frederica picked up a crucial region win by way of Xavier Preston’s 28 points for the 47-37 win.
Ending the three-game road trip with the Westminster Schools of Augusta, Frederica swept the season series with a 54-47 win. Leading by as much as 15 points in the third quarter, the Knights held on for a 54-47 win. Preston led the team with 23 points while Vic Riden added a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Back at .500 in region play, the Knights host rival Bulloch Academy tonight at 7 p.m.
Lady Knights take two of three games
Opening against St. Andrew’s, the Lady Knights (13-8, 4-2) used their defensive prowess to prevail to victory. Forcing 21 turnovers to stay in the game, Frederica outscored St. Andrews by eight points to win 39-31.
Having won the first contest against Pinewood on its home floor, Frederica was delivered a crushing blow in a 36-31 overtime loss. Leading by two points in the final 90 seconds, Pinewood tied the game with a minute left to force overtime. Being outscored by five points in the overtime period, the Knights dropped their second region game of the year, 36-31.
Hoping to move past the overtime loss, Frederica left it all on the floor in the final game of the road trip. Trailing 51-50 with under 10 seconds to play, Margaret Barger hit the game-winning shot after picking up the offensive rebound and scoring. Holding on in the final seconds, the Knights hold one-game lead over Pinewood for the second spot in the region.
The Lady Knights return to their home floor when they take on the reigning region champions in Bulloch Academy (16-6, 6-0).