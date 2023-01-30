Playing over the weekend at Camden County High School, the Brunswick High Lady Pirates continued to showcase their skills on the court against any and all competitors.

Holding a 27-16 lead after one half of play, the Lady Pirates (18-3, 10-0) used another third-quarter run to separate themselves from the Wildcats. Brunswick went on a 26-8 run throughout the quarter and capped off a dominant road display by holding Camden to single digits in three of the four quarters as the Lady Pirates won 63-30.

