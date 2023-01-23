In its first game of a back-to-back in Augusta, Brunswick High (16-3, 9-0) progressively marched through the first half with a 20-14 lead before the Panthers (12-7, 4-3) cut the deficit to 32-27 heading into the final quarter.
Hoping to make it a game, the Panthers quickly found out how dangerous the Lady Pirates are. Brunswick High opened the fourth on a 12-1 run and would progressively build its lead by shutting down Lakeside’s offense. In the final quarter, Brunswick outscored Lakeside 21-3 to give the team a convincing 53-30 victory. Jermiyah Ramsey led the Lady Pirates with 12 points while Shamya Flanders added 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Finishing off its final game in the Augusta area in style, Brunswick jumped out to an early 27-6 lead on Evans (2-17, 0-6). Not letting up at all, the Lady Pirates took a 44-14 lead into the half before returning to the court for a third-quarter point barrage. Trading baskets with the Lady Knights for the opening minutes of the third, the Lady Pirates closed out the third quarter on a 20-1 run to lead 74-22.
In the final quarter, Brunswick coasted with a 10-8 quarter to pick up its 16th win on the season and stay undefeated in region play. The team had four players in double figures as Flanders led the way with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Dariana Johnson added 14 while Shané Jackson and Jamya West scored 12 points each.
Brunswick looks to stay undefeated in region play as they host South Effingham, tonight.
Glynn Academy hits road to face Evans, Lakeside
Both the Glynn Academy boys and girls basketball programs went split a pair of back-to-back games against Evans and Lakeside over this past weekend.
In the first game at Evans High, the Glynn girls (5-14, 3-5) completed the season sweep with a 49-20 victory, picking up their third region win in the process. Following in the girls’ footsteps, the Glynn Academy boys (10-10, 2-6) prevailed 57-53 over their Evans counterparts thanks to a second half that had the team outscore their opponent 36-23.
The Terrors didn’t find the same success against Lakeside the next day with both Glynn Academy teams dropping close contests. The Glynn girls lost 34-26, and the boys’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short in a 49-46 defeat.
Glynn Academy returns to the court on Friday when they travel to Augusta one final time to take on Grovetown.
Frederica Academy splits region games
In its Friday night slate of basketball, the Frederica Academy Knights traveled to Statesboro to take on Bulloch Academy. For the Frederica girls (11-7, 2-1), it was their biggest test yet, squaring off against the defending region champions.
Though they’d fall 64-36, the Lady Knights battled it out with the Gators until the end.
The boys game went into overtime after Frederica (9-6, 1-2) recovered a 16-0 Bulloch Academy run in the third quarter to pull out a 50-43 win.
Playing its third game of the week, Frederica hosted the Westminster Schools of Augusta on Saturday, and both the boy and girls were able to pick up wins.
Frederica Academy’s girls opened the matinee showing with a 56-44 win, and the boys followed suit with its first region win by way of a 56-39 victory.