In its first game of a back-to-back in Augusta, Brunswick High (16-3, 9-0) progressively marched through the first half with a 20-14 lead before the Panthers (12-7, 4-3) cut the deficit to 32-27 heading into the final quarter.

Hoping to make it a game, the Panthers quickly found out how dangerous the Lady Pirates are. Brunswick High opened the fourth on a 12-1 run and would progressively build its lead by shutting down Lakeside’s offense. In the final quarter, Brunswick outscored Lakeside 21-3 to give the team a convincing 53-30 victory. Jermiyah Ramsey led the Lady Pirates with 12 points while Shamya Flanders added 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.

More from this section

Growth sets Frederica Academy on path to the future

Tucked away on its idyllic campus on St. Simons Island, Frederica Academy is growing. Improvements have been made to the athletic complex, there are newly created outdoor gathering spaces for students and special events, an expanded lower school building, and a second high school building no…

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.