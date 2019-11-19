Coastal Georgia’s Ashley Kot and Kaci Hollenbacher were rewarded for their tenacity both in the classroom and on the court Monday when they were named to The Sun Conference All-Academic team.
To qualify for the team, an athlete needs to be enrolled at the school for at least two full semesters with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.
An early childhood/special education major, Kot also earned a spot on the All-Conference second team after recording 500 assists, 243 digs, 39 kills, and 22 aces as the team’s primary setter.
Hollenbacher is a nursing major who totaled 27 kills and six digs in 13 appearances at outside hitter.
Coastal Georgia finished the season 20-9 overall and 12-4 in the TSC, ultimately finishing second in the conference tournament.
BKC: Dukes named TSC Player of the Week
Coastal Georgia senior Austin Dukes secured his first Sun Conference Player of the Week on Monday for his work the past three games.
The 5-foot-10 guard out of Atlanta has led the Mariners in scoring in all but one game this season — notching 133 points in just seven games played. Prior to this season, Dukes had scored 149 total points in 15 games at Coastal Georgia.
The Mariners went 2-1 last week with wins over Middle Georgia State and Savannah State before falling to Thomas.
Dukes shattered his career high in points on the road last Tuesday against Middle Georgia State, scoring 31 and a personal best seven 3s in a 95-90 victory in addition to a season-high five assists. He’d just set a new career high came in a 21-point outing against Indiana University East the game prior.
Two days later, Dukes dropped 26 points against Savannah State on 10-of-14 shooting from the field as it recorded a 93-91 win over its Division II opponent.
Thomas held Dukes relatively in check in its 87-74 victory, but with 13 points, he kept his streak of seven straight games scoring in double figures alive.
Closing on a month into the season, Dukes ranks among the top 50 in four NAIA rankings, including free throw percentage (.913; 15th), 3-pointers made per game (3.4; 18th), 3-point percentage (.515; 42nd), and points per game (18.8; 48th).
TEN: Competitors fight through elements at 2019 Coastal Georgia Open
Stubborn weather did its best to derail the first annual Coastal Georgia Open tennis tournament, but it couldn’t stop 72 competitors from six states from playing in 11 different events Sunday at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Rain completely wiped out Day 1 of the two-day event, forcing the tournament to resort to using a USTA short-set format and “no add” scoring to speed up the matches. As a result, players only had to win four games to win a set.
Of the tournament’s field, 16 competitors were student athletes from the College of Coastal Georgia tennis team, which was also the main beneficiary of the event’s fundraising effort.
The Mariners plan to use the next donation to replace weather-worn benches at the tennis complex.