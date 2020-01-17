With the help of some halftime adjustments, Frederica Academy produced a comeback to defeat Bulloch Academy on Friday night, 54-42.
The win improved the Knights region record to 2-2 with three of those games being on the road in the GISA Region 2-3A standings putting them in third place. Frederica Academy also improved to 7-6 overall on the season.
“The first half we were lethargic and didn’t play very hard at all, which is very uncharacteristic of this team,” Frederica coach Carl Nash said. “And they had the lead 24-17 at the half, so we had to make some adjustments. Most of it was to start playing harder.”
Nash said the Gators gave them a lot of different defensive looks, but after halftime, he felt like his team did a better job against them.
“They threw a bunch of different defenses at us, but we were able to handle it in the second half,” Nash said. “We just came back little by little. We pressed them, and that confused them a little bit, so we got some turnovers and scored off our defense.”
After missing Tuesday’s game due to illness, Eli Fritchman returned and was a crucial piece to the Knight’s success as he led the way with 23 points, earning all of them in the second half.
Eighth-grader, William Jobe finished with eight points, Brice Rielly had seven while Jacob O’Conner and Denver Anthony added six points apiece respectably.
Nash said that little by little, the Knights came back. After trailing by seven points at the half, Frederica trailed by three after the third quarter. Nash said the Knights turned it around in the second half and had a great fourth quarter.
“We played a much better second half and were able to score off our defense. They turned the ball over, but we also got them to take some quick shots and were able to rebound it and come back,” Nash said. “The second half was very good. It’s always good to have a team that’s down to come back, especially on the road and win a region game. That’s a big game.”
Frederica Academy’s girl’s basketball team fell to the Gators 39-12 with senior Gracie Veal leading the way as she scored seven points.
Up next for both Knights hoops teams is a home game against Pinewood Christian with the girl’s tip-off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys game following.
Pirates spilt games against Tigers
Brunswick High’s hoops teams took the court on Friday night as the Pirates split games against Bradwell Institute.
Brunswick High’s Lady Pirates went back and forth with Bradwell Institute but fell to the Tigers 48-45 on Friday night. As for the boy’s team, Brunswick was able to win 54-38.
The Lady Pirates are now 12-7 on the season and 2-3 in Region 2-6A. With the loss to Bradwell, they are fourth in the region with three games left to play. Brunswick’s boy’s squad improved to 13-7 on the season and 5-0 in region play and are currently No. 1 in the standings.
The Lady Pirates fought hard against the Tigers. However, Bradwell Institute put together a 25 point fourth quarter after only scoring 23 total through the first three periods to get the win.
Brunswick led 23-17 at the half, but could not hold onto the lead as the Tigers slowly plucked away at the deficit.
Leading the way for the Lady Pirates was Makaila Brown with 13 points. Close behind her was Shakardia Cowart with 10 points. Marquesia Heidt and Jaliyah Howard each tallied seven points respectably.
Brunswick boys also went back and forth with Bradwell but pulled away in the fourth quarter to stay undefeated in region play. At the half, it was 19-13 with the Pirates holding onto a small lead.
Both squads scored 17 points in the third, but the Pirates defense shut down the Tigers offense in the fourth, allowing only eight points.
Brunswick had four players score in double-digit points against Bradwell. The leading scorer was Jonathan Ellis with 14 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Foster and Xavier Bean each scored 13 points. Tyrease Jones was the final Pirate in double-digits as he tallied 10 points.
Up next for both squads is a trip to Coffee County for a non-region matchup today. The Lady Pirates tip-off at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.