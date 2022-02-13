Frederica clawed its way back into the game by shutting down the Lions perimeter threat, only allowing the explosive offense to score four points. On the other side of the court, the Knights scored 12 points to retaliate the slow second quarter to tie the game at 36 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
With the game tied at 38, the Lions went on a 7-0 run to put themselves in the driver’s seat with minutes left in the game. Frederica battled its way back into the game, cutting the deficit to one, but the Lions were able to hold on to capture the region title.
Although the Knights lost in tough fashion, they will be hosting Trinity Christian in the first round of the GISA Class 3A State Basketball Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Lady Knights earn playoff berth
Frederica Academy’s girls basketball team earned the third-place trophy at the GISA 2-3A Region Championships on Friday.
Having battled their way through the play-in game, the team faced Pinewood Christian for third place.
The Lady Knights were able to squeak out a 36-31 victory over the Patriots and earned the 11 seed for the GISA 3A State basketball Tournament. They will travel to Thomasville to take on the No. 6 Brookwood School on at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Glynn Academy boys outlast Brunswick 61-49 in region play-in game
In round three of the City Championship game, the two schools entered the gym of Bradwell Institute to end the grudge match. The stakes were high for the two programs, winner not only advances in the region tournament but they qualify for state. The losing team has their season ended by their cross town rivals.
Knowing the game would come down to the wire, the two schools exchanged runs and leads throughout the first three quarters, preparing themselves for the final eight minutes of play.
Glynn Academy led 41-37 and jumped out of the gate to a 7-2 run to put themselves up nine with roughly four minutes to play.
The Pirates tried to get back into the game, but the Terrors would respond on the other end making sure their rivals never closed the gap by less than six points.
With under two minutes to go, the Terrors went on an 8-2 run to close out the game and send themselves into a matchup with the Statesboro Blue Devils. The two schools will collide for a berth for the Region 2-6A championship game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Glynn’s Quay Dickens led the game in scoring with 19 points, with Tyson Rooks following closely behind with his 16 points.
Brunswick’s Saje Alston finished his last game as a Pirate with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Riyon Rankin scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots. Camarion Johnson finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Jackson Wakeland reigns as 182 pound champ
Wrestlers from both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy competed in the GHSA State Championships in Macon over the weekend.
Wakeland won the 2021 State Championship to make history as the first Terror to win a wrestling state title.
With his eyes set on becoming a back-to-back champion, Wakeland went through two matches before seeing a familiar foe for the 182 title.
Brunswick’s Leon Charlton, the only wrestler to beat Wakeland this year, gave the matchup a City Championship for the ages.
With Charlton winning at region and Wakeland winning at sectionals, it all came down to the final match for the two seniors.
Wakeland pinned Charlton in the first round to claim the title of back-to-back 182 pound State Champion.
Here’s how the other 18 wrestlers from Brunswick and Glynn faired:
At the 106 weight class, Clayton Hicks (BHS; fourth) and Liam Bee (GA; qualifier). In 113, Aidan Bee (GA; fourth) and Stunnar Hutchinson (BHS; qualifier). At 120, Jefferson Cuttino (GA; qualifier) and Thomas Clay (BHS; qualifier).
In the 132 class, Peter McKinney (BHS, fifth) and Cade Morgan (GA; qualifier). At 138, Comari Cone (BHS; qualifier) and Parker Sams (GA; qualifier). In 145, Marcus Norman (BHS) finished fifth. At 152, Blake Etheridge (BHS) finished fifth.
The 160 class, Titus Washington (BHS) finished as a qualifier. In 170, Sebastian Hutchinson (BHS) finished as a qualifier. In 195, Staffon Stanley (BHS) finished as a qualifier.
At 220, Anthony Lowe (BHS; third) and Lucas Ketcham (GA; qualifier). In 285, River Creel (BHS) finished as a qualifier.