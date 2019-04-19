Frederica Academy’s varsity golf team shot a 152 on Thursday afternoon at the Brunswick Country Club in a nine-hole match against Brunswick High.
The Knights finished 32 strokes better than its opponent Brunswick High who finished with a 184.
Cason Cavalier and Ryan McHugh were the low scorers of the match each with scores of par 36.
“Ryan remains steady around par as he's been doing lately, Knights head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “He had one bogey and one birdie, and the rest pars. His game is in really good shape right now. Hopefully, he can cap off a great FA golf career with a good state tournament Monday.
“Cason had three birdies and had it two under through 6 but had a three-putt on 7 and couldn't get it up and down on 8. It's awesome that his game is coming around at just the right time. If he can continue that on Monday we may have a good chance. It's going to take a little better scoring from our other guys though.”
Michael Tindle and Ramie Shingler both shot a 40 in the match. Roy Boyd shot a 41, Edward Stephens shot a 43, and James Cruikshank rounded it out for the Knights shooting a 46.
“Michael and Roy have struggled a bit this week, but I feel like they're really close. I think a couple days of focused practice will get them where they need to be,” Willis said. “I'm happy with Ramie's game. He shot 39-40 in the last two nine-hole matches, and I've been waiting for him to shoot in the 70s, so maybe he'll get that done in state. He definitely has the swing to do that.
Up next for the Knights is the GISA State Tournament on Monday at Brunswick Country Club, where Frederica aims to protect its state title streak.
SOC: Fredrica boys land No. 1 seed in state tournament
The Frederica Academy boys soccer team earned the No. 1 seed in the GISA state tournament after defeating Robert Toombs Christian Academy 8-0 on Thursday.
Frederica had five players score during the game including three goals from Eli Fritchman, two from Asa Fritchman, and one goal apiece from Bryce Reilly, William Brock and Dylan McHugh.
Goaltender Chandler Seitz received the shut out as well.
With the Knights latest victory, their record improved to 11-3 overall and 11-0 in the region and claimed the Region 2 3A Championship.
The Knights finish off the regular season with a matchup against St. Andrews on Tuesday in Savannah.
SOC: Knights girls shut out Crusaders
Fredrica’s girls' soccer team defeated Robert Toombs Christian Academy 5-0 on Thursday.
The Knights had four players score during the match. Cate Seymour led the way with two goals. Behind her Mary Helen Veal, Megan Trowbridge and Armani Johnson each scored one goal.
There is one final match in the regular season as the girls' face-off against St. Andrews on Tuesday in Savannah.
SOC: Avendano and Vega lead Pirates to victory on senior night
Brunswick High’s boy soccer team finished the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Groves on Wednesday.
Two of the Pirates seniors scored goals to come up big against the Rebels. Ricky Avendano hit a corner kick from Rameses Hernandez to score one of the Pirates three goals. Then Edgar Vega had a flick off a cross from Adam Smallwood.
Mason Palmer kicked in the third goal for Brunswick with a cross from Hernandez.
Oscar Ramirez held down the back line for the Pirates, while both Zane Rosenbaum and Jack Breslin split time as the goalkeeper.
“It was a great game offensively with our goals coming from a forward, a center defensive mid, and a wing back. I’m excited with what these guys can become,” Pirate head coach Daniel Szokoly said in a statement. “We have a young crew, and we are going to come in hungry for next year.”