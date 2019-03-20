Glynn Academy hit the road Wednesday and hammered Bradwell Institute 28-1 in Game 2 of the series against the Region 2-6A foe.
Entering the third inning, the game was tied 1-1 until the Terrors fell into an utterly incredible groove at the plate. The first 19 batters reached in the top of the third with Glynn taking a 17-1 lead before the first out of the inning.
Jace O’Neil singled to lead off what would become a nearly immaculate inning for the Terrors, and Caden Hutchinson followed with a two-run shot to left field. Paul Hegeman singled next, he’d already hit an RBI double in the first inning, and Henry Jamieson brought him home with his own two-run home run.
Caleb Tucker also drove a two-run homer to left after a single, and following Quinn Collier’s RBI double, two run-scoring errors, and another RBI double by Hegeman, Jamieson deposited another ball over the wall in left for his second home run of the inning — the team’s fourth.
A fielder’s choice ended the run of Terrors batters to reach safely, but they’d score 11 more runs before the final two outs were secured with the total for the inning reaching 27 runs.
Glynn Academy tallied 22 hits in 35 at-bats with four different players collecting three hits: Hutchinson, Hegeman, Jamieson, and Brady Davis. Hutchinson had three RBI and five runs scored, Hegeman had four RBI, Jamieson drove in six runs and scored three on the base paths, and Davis touched home twice.
Collier recorded three RBI, and O’Neil, Tucker, and Shawn Munoz each drove in two runs.
Jamieson also took the hill to start the game for the Terrors, and threw two innings, allowing one run and striking out three. Tucker struck out two while tossing the final frame before the game was stopped for the run rule.
With the win, Glynn Academy improves to 2-0 against Bradwell this season with one more contest to play at 6 p.m. Friday at Wainwright Field. The Terrors have won the first two games by a combined score of 38-1.
Richmond walks off for second straight win against Brunswick
A late charge looked as if it would lead to a series-tying win for Brunswick High on Wednesday against Richmond Hill.
The Pirates scored two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game, and they’d go up a run in the seventh, but the Wildcats pushed across a pair of runs with two outs to walk off with a 4-3 victory at home.
Trailing 2-0, Mitchell Richburg drove in Hunter Goff on a line drive to left field in the sixth, and three batters later, he scored on a ground ball to third base to help Brunswick rally back to tie the game late.
Following a 1-2-3 by reliever Skyles Tawney, the Pirates took their first lead of the game when Kevin Buie singled to score Bryson Wilson, who had been hit to lead off the inning.
Brunswick got the first two Richmond batters to ground out in the bottom of the seventh, but after a walk, a line-drive triple to center field tied the game. On the next pitch, Richmond Hill singled to left to drive in the winning run.
The Pirates are now down 0-2 in the series following an 11-0 defeat at the hands of the Wildcats on Monday. The series concludes Friday at “Bud” Couch Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Frederica soccer battles Bulloch Academy
The Frederica Academy boys put together a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Bulloch Academy on the road Wednesday.
The Knights overcame a challenging first half in one of their closest games of the season. Goals by brothers Asa and Eli Fritchman lifted Frederica.
Boys head coach Tim O’Sullivan felt it was good to see his team find a way to win.
Frederica’s girls also engaged in a battle against Bulloch, though they’d come up short 1-0.
Despite the loss, girls head coach Gabe Gabriel came away from the game proud of his team’s effort. He feels the team will use the match as a learning opportunity in its push for a strong finish to region play.
Frederica will play its fourth straight road game today when it travels to Dublin to take on Trinity before spring break.
Glynn boys soccer secures shutout of Richmond Hill
Glynn Academy got a world-class goal from Joel Preston to top Richmond Hill 1-0 on Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
About midway through the first half, Preston ripped a ball under the crossbar, but over the head of the opposing keeper from close to 35-yards away. Terrors boys head coach Robert Brockman called it one of the best goals he’s seen at Glynn Academy.
Keeper John Henry Butler and a strong defensive effort helped the Terrors shutout a strong Wildcats team.
Glynn Academy will travel to Bradwell Institute on Friday for another Region 2-6A match.