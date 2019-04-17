Both the Terrors’ girls and boys tennis teams advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 6A playoffs earlier this week.
The Glynn Academy girls swept Heritage-Conyers 5-0 in their first-round matchup, and the boys beat Evans 3-1.
Entering the state playoffs as the No. 1 seed out of Region 2, the Glynn girls hosted Heritage, the No. 4 seed in Region 3, and subsequently dispatched their opponent with relative ease up and down the lineup.
Leanna Woods notched a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Jordynn Middlebrooks at No. 1 singles to give the Terrors their first point, and soon after, the duo of Curry Hartman and Jackie Edwards earned a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles against Robyn Lowe and Faith Hanger.
Glynn secured the win when Liza Zeh scored a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sheridan Schaff at No. 3 singles, but the Terrors didn’t let up as Yanin Reinholz and Maizy Davenport rolled to a 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Anaiah Jones and Tori Pride at No. 1 doubles and Florence Thompson completed the sweep with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 singles.
The girls will remain at home Thursday when Valdosta travels to Glynn Academy for a second-round match beginning at 4 p.m.
In the boys’ bracket, the second-seeded Terrors hosted Region 3’s third seed in Evans and won the matchup on the strength of the bottom of their lineup.
No. 1 doubles team of Blaine Clarke and Christian Molloy beat Alex Flavian and Nolan MacFarland 6-1, 6-0, and Tyson Rooks notched a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles over Dennis Bradish. Despite Atticus Halley’s 6-2, 6-1 defeat at the hands of Matthew Kozlowski at No. 2 singles, John Rooks and Ethan Talib tallied Glynn’s third point in a 6-3, 6-0 victory over Avery Ware and Jaivon Bland at No. 2 doubles.
With the result decided, the match between Stephen Thompson and JT Earwood was stopped with Glynn’s No. 1 singles player up 1-0 in the second set having won the first 7-6.
The Glynn Academy boys will be forced to leave the friendly confides of home next week to travel to Region 1’s No. 1 seed Coffee County on a date yet to be determined.
JV SOC: Brunswick boys roll Ware County
Brunswick High’s junior varsity boys drummed Ware County 8-0 on Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
Alex Ortiz recorded a hat trick with three goals in the win, and Chris McGee tallied two goals of his own. Jamie Barrios, Daniel German, and Avery Yoak each also recorded one goal for the Pirates.
Said Gomes and Aidan Sturn each had two assists for Brunswick, and Jacob Nieves, Charlie Medders, Alex Ortiz and Elie Harden each tallied one assist.
MISC: Junior Home Run Derby set for April 26
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department is offering an MLB-sponsored Junior Home Run Derby on April 26 at Mallery Park on St. Simons Island.
The event is free for participants and open to ages 14U and 12U, with an age-control date of July 17, 2019.
Boys and girls will compete together and only baseballs will be used from a pitching machine as the 12U group swings for a 175-foot fence and 14U tries to homer over a 200-foot fence. Two rounds will be played in each age group with the winner from each group advancing to the regional competition.
There is no need to be registered to play a sport or reside in Glynn County to participate in the home run derby. Interested participants can register day of the event, as long as they bring a copy of their birth certificate to be checked during the process.