GLF: Glynn boys in top-10 headed into final state championship round
After the first day of the GHSA 6-A golf state championship, Glynn Academy’s boy golf team sits in ninth place with a 26-over 314 score. The current leader is Johns Creek with a 7-under 281 score and was the only school to shoot under par.
Bobby Hrdlicka led the way for the Red Terrors shooting a 76. He is currently tied for 20th in the individual standings as well. Not far behind him was Worth Pickens who shot 77 on Day 1. Josh Metzger shot an 80 and rounding out the top four scores for the Red Terrors is Pope Arline who shot an 81 on the day.
Play continues Today as Glynn Academy looks to make a significant move on the leaderboard.
GLF: Red Terrors and Pirates each qualify individuals at state championship
Glynn Academy and Brunswick girls, golf teams, didn’t qualify for the state tournament, but both schools had one individual make the cut.
Maria Barr qualified for the state championship for Glynn Academy after shooting 93 in the Area Golf Tournament in Valdosta.
After Day 1 of the state championship, she is in 39th place with a 19-over 91 score. It was a tough day for Barr as she didn’t make a birdie the entire round. Barr looks to make some moves today for the final round of play.
Brunswick High’s Senior golfer, Taylor Palmer made the cut after shooting a 91 in the Area Roundup Tournament and is currently tied for 19th with a 12-over 84 score.
The current female leader for the 6-A title is Gen Wu from Johns Creek. Wu shot a 4-under 68 for Day 1 and is three strokes ahead of teammate Kate Song who is in second place with Kimberly Shen after shooting 1-under 71 on the day.
Barr has some ground to make up while Palmer sits in an excellent spot to make a move in today’s final round of play.
TEN: Two Mariners earn academic recognition
Two Coastal Georgia tennis players, Adrian Farina and Madeline Garner earned Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete recognition.
To receive this award, a student-athlete must maintain a 3.5 GPA, be at least a junior, and have been at their school for two full years without transferring or one full year with transferring. Both Farina and Garner just finished their junior campaigns as Mariners this season.