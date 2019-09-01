Glynn County Athletics on hold due to Hurricane Dorian
According to Glynn county athletic director Steve Waters, all sports teams are allowed for voluntary practice today.
However, past that, he said there would be no athletic events for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
There could be a change to the schedule for Thursday, but for now, all athletic events are canceled.
As for the football games, the athletic department has been in contact with the opposing schools and the are in the works of moving and rescheduling the games, but no set decisions have been made. Waters did say that the Brunswick High game against McIntosh County Academy will be moved to Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Glynn County Stadium.
FB: Camden County wins shoot out against Wren High
Camden County defeated Wren 52-44 Friday night in a shoot out at Mercer University.
The Wildcats produced a staggering 533 total offensive yards against the Hurricanes. Starting quarterback Logan Watson went 15-of-19 for 261 yards and four passing touchdowns.
One of those scores was a 92-yard touchdown path in the second half to put the Wildcats up by 14 points. Coach Bob Sphire said that big throw was the momentum swing his team needed to finish on top.
Watson also had three carries for 11 yards and scored one of the three rushing touchdowns for Camden.
Jamie Felix led the way for the Wildcats in the rush attack which put up 272 yards. He had 29 carries for 174 yards and averaged six yards a carry. His counterpart Daryl Williams toted the rock 17 times for 81 yards, two touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards a carry.
“It was a great win against a good football team who very well could win out the rest of their games,” Sphire said. “We got off the bus ready to play, and that’s important. Wren got a hot-hand in the second half, but I was proud of the way we were able to regain our composure and respond in the second half. The team made critical plays, and you’ve got to get those to win these kinds of games.”
VOL: Coastal Georgia Volleyball player earns defender of the week honors
Senior Coastal Georgia volleyball player Yorelis Rios Gonzalez received The Sun Conference Defender of the week honors after her efforts in the matches against Reinhardt and Montreat.
The libero totaled 47 digs over the weekend during two three-set matches. Gonzalez averaged 7.83 digs per set and totaled 11 assists.
Against Montreat, she set a team, game and season-high record in digs as Gonzalez tallied 27. She was two short of her career-high digs in a three-set match.
Gonzalez entered the weekend with 111 digs on the season, which ranks No. 31 in the nation. Now she has 158 digs in 29 sets which moves her up to No. 27 in the country.
This honor is Gonzalez’s second of her career as she received defender of the week for her efforts during the week of Aug. 27.
Coastal takes on St. Thomas University on Saturday, at 2 p.m. weather permitting.
VOL: Glynn Academy win streak continues to climb
Glynn Academy defeated Effingham in three sets and in-county rival Brunswick High in two sets on Thursday.
The Lady Terrors improve to 11-1 on the season and a seven-match win streak.
Against Effingham, the Lady Terrors defense worked hard against a talented server. Coach Staci Hunt said that the team used the many free balls to set up big plays.
Senior Savannah Serafini recorded 15 attacks against Effingham and led the team to yet another victory. Junior Shyama Patel started the second set off with eight serves, three of which were aces. Those serves put the Lady Terrors up by eight points.
Montana Jackson worked hard on the defensive side of things and collected seven blocks. Senior libero Skylar Perez, according to Hunt, made incredible digs to make sure nothing touched the floor.
Kelsey Cabiness was a force on offense and defense for the Lady Terrors collecting nine attacks and two blocks.
Against Brunswick High, the Lady Terror’s success continued. Perez was once again on point with her serves with eight good ones and two aces. Serafini recorded 14 attacks at the net but was also a force defensively.
Lily Hidalgo took over when it came for her time to serve in the second set as she had four serves with two of them being aces. M.E. Altman had some good tips she threw in as the setter to trick the other team, while also helping the team out with some solid serves.
Glynn Academy was slated to take on Effingham again on Tuesday. However, due to Hurricane Dorian, all of this week’s games are canceled, and there hasn’t been confirmation on whether the matches will be rescheduled or not.