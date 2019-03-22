Glynn Academy secured a series sweep of Bradwell Institute on Friday in a 5-2 win at Wainwright Field.
After beating the Tigers 10-0 and 28-1 earlier this week, the Terrors found themselves in a battle in the final game of the series despite picking up where it left off in Wednesday’s 27-run inning with two more runs in the bottom of the first.
But Bradwell held Glynn scoreless over the next two frames while scratching out a run in the top of the third and fourth innings to tie the game at 2-2.
However, the Terrors answered in the bottom of the fourth, beginning with Caleb Tucker’s lead-off walk. Kolby Avedisian singled him home to reclaim the lead, and two batters later, he came home to score on a passed ball.
Drew Devlin crossed home plate on an error in the fifth to push the lead to three runs.
Though Glynn had just three hits, it recorded 16 quality at-bats, representing 53 percent of its plate appearances. The Terrors also stole seven bases.
Brady Davis got the start and picked up the win, giving up two runs over four innings. Nate Hannum struck out seven over three scoreless innings for the save.
Pirates fall for third straight game against Wildcats
Richmond Hill jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first and second innings and rolled to an 8-2 win over Brunswick High on Friday at “Bud” Couch Field.
The Pirates got on the board when Marshall Cox scored on a Wildcat error in the bottom of the fourth, but Richmond Hill tacked on three more run in the top of the fifth to take a stranglehold on the lead.
Hunter Goff walked twice, and Bryson Wilson finished 1-for-3 with an RBI single in the sixth for Brunswick.
Though Jones Jobe got the start, he only lasted one inning before giving way to Skyles Tawney. Chamberlain Dent and Isaiah Wellman also made appearances on the mound.
With the win Richmond Hill completed a three-game series sweep of Brunswick following wins Monday and Wednesday.
Sturm hat trick lifts BHS girls over Islands
Brunswick High’s girls soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Friday in Savannah with a 3-2 victory over Islands.
It was an inauspicious start for the Pirates when they fouled the Sharks inside the box, resulting in an early penalty kick. But goalkeeper Rylee Brumbaugh made a diving save to maintain the scoreless tie.
Carri Sturm got the scoring started off a pass from Emma Counts, but Islands responded with two quick goals to take a 2-1 lead into halftime. Sturm tied the game on her second goal off a through ball from Madi Franklin in the second half before completing the hat trick off a cross from Ana Miranda to to score the game-winning goal.
Brunswick will take the road to Savannah again Tuesday for a match against Woodville Tompkins before returning home to face Richmond Hill on Friday in its final match before spring break.
Glynn soccer boys beat Bradwell Institute
Glynn Academy ran their win streak to four Friday on the road against Bradwell Institute.
The Terrors’ boys soccer team won 3-0 behind two goals from Clay Watkins and one from Ben Alexander. Chase Gabriel, Lucas Acevedo, and Miles Bowers each recorded assists.
Jon Henry Butler got the start in goal and helped Glynn pitch the shutout.
Frederica girls soccer wins in Dublin
The Frederica Academy girls traveled to Dublin and overcame a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat Trinity Christian 4-2 on Thursday.
Knights head coach Gabe Gabriel thought his team showed great character to come back in the second half and capture a vital region victory.
Mary Helen Veal scored three of Frederica’s goals and Josie Brock recorded the other.