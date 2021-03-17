The Glynn Academy boys bounced back from its lone loss of the season Tuesday to down Effingham 5-1 in Springfield.
The Terrors (8-1-1, 6-1) got a hat trick from Jonathan Sasser and goals from Simon Van Boxel and Nathan Copstias to score another victory in Region 2-6A. Harrison Lee, Phillip Bulatao, Caleb Faulk, and Thomas Mitchell each notched assists in the Glynn Academy win.
Glynn Academy will travel to Guyton for a match against South Effingham on Friday at 7 p.m. before returning home for four consecutive region matches at Glynn County Stadium capped off by Round 2 of the crosstown rivalry against Brunswick High on April 1.
BSOC: FA opens season with pair on road
Frederica Academy’s boys soccer team split its first two matches of the season last week, falling 3-0 to Camden on Tuesday and rebounding for a 7-0 win over Westfield on Friday.
The Knights played the Wildcats tough in their season opener in Kingsland, but they ultimately weren’t quite up to the challenge against the GHSA Class 7A program.
“Certainly no one likes to lose games, but I think we played well overall,” said Knights boys head coach Tim O’Sullivan.
Frederica demonstrated its full capabilities a few days later when it notched seven goals against Westfield before an issue with the field’s lights brought the contest to an early end in the first half.
Ty Poppalardo tallied a pair of goals for the Knights while Charlie Runyan, Max Byrd, Eli Fritchman, Thomas Jackson and David Garcia scored one goal each. Grant Offner recorded a shutout in goal.
“It was good to get our first region win,” O’Sullivan said.
The Frederica Academy girls and boys will travel to Dublin to face their counterparts from Trinity Christian on Friday.