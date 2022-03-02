The Glynn Academy tennis teams each notched victories in their respective Region 2-6A opener against South Effingham on Tuesday.
The Terrors’ boys won 5-0, while the girls pulled out a 3-2 triumph.
For the boys, none of the matches even went beyond two sets as Glynn flexed its deep lineup against South Effingham. In singles, Brock Mitchell won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Banks Harrison swept 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and No. 3 Graham Meetz rolled 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, the Terrors’ boys got a 6-0, 6-2 victory from No. 1 duo of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash, and the tandem of Coleman Harrison and David Thompson won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
On the girls’ side, Glynn overcame a 6-1, 6-1 loss for No. 1 singles player Ellie Luppino with a couple of third-set victories. No. 2 Anna Vrolijk won 6-1, 3-6, 6-2, and Kat Flores pulled out a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 win at No. 3.
No. 1 doubles tandem of Ella Henry and Emma Clarke lost 6-1, 6-1, but the No. 2 team of Carolina Wessel and Kat Cranz won 6-1, 6-0 to secure the match.
Next up, Glynn Academy is scheduled to travel to Brantley County for a match Thursday at 4 p.m.
BSOC: Brunswick rallies in 2nd half of win against Effingham County
Trailing by two goals at halftime, the Brunswick High boys flipped the script against Effingham County in the second half of a 4-2 victory Tuesday in Guyton.
In the comeback, the Pirates got a pair of goals from Oscar Cruz, who also tallied an assist. Allan Antah notched a goal and an assist, Grayson Fereguson scored, and Jacob Nieves and Raffael Rivera each tallied assists.
Brunswick continues to battle after losing the services of preseason all-state selection Denilson Caracamo, who tore his ACL earlier this season.
The Pirates will look to score another road win Friday when it travels to Berrien County.
GLF: Glynn girls beat Richmond Hill in match play
The Glynn Academy girls golf team opened their season with a victory over Richmond Hill in match play Wednesday afternoon.
Competing at Ford Plantation, the Terrors shot 240 for the round, topping the Wildcats’ score of 260. Maria Barr’s score of 75 paced Glynn with Chanley Box following close behind at 79.
Freshman Emma Hill shot an 86 to round out the Terrors’ scoring while competing in her first prep tournament, as did fellow first-year high schooler Elyse Burney, who finished at 88.
Glynn Academy will return to action this weekend when it hosts the Johnny Paulk Invitational at Jekyll Island Golf Club. Teams from Brunswick High and Frederica Academy will also compete in the event.