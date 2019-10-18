Glynn Academy's varsity boys finished second out of 24 teams at the third Wayne County home meet of the season Thursday in Jesup.
Javier Valencia broke the Terrors' program record with a time if 17:09, and he was followed by Blake Lewis (17:20), James Rivera (17:43), Philip Bulato (18:23), and Jared Conway (18:25).
Glynn's varsity girls also competed at the Wayne County meet and finished sixth out of 18 teams with a lineup of Charley Podlesney (20:30), Sammie Stringer (22:18), Rachael Walters (22:57), Brianna O'Brien (23:35), and Kendall Faulk (25:19).
The next time the Terrors compete will be in the Region 2-6A championship Thursday at Richmond Hill.
VB: Frederica's season comes to an end at state tournament
Dominion Christian defeated Frederica Academy 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-0) on Friday in the first round of the GISA Class 3A state volleyball tournament in Newnan, ending the Knights’ season.
Frederica entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed in Region 2-3A, earning it a matchup against 1-3A’s top-seeded Dominion Christian, who finished the regular season 23-7, including a perfect 10-0 in region play.
Despite its status as a heavy underdog, Frederica put up a tremendous fight in the first set before Dominion Christian overwhelmed it in the final two.
GLF: Coastal women finish second in tri-match
Coastal Georgia’s women finished second in a tri-match against SCAD and USC Beaufort on Friday at the Savannah Country Quarters.
The Mariners shot a 34-over 322 on the par 72, 5,879-yard course, but SCAD’s 80over 296 has it out in front by a sizable margin. USC Beaufort is in third after 18 holes, trailinh Coastal by three strokes.
Kylee Wheeler led the Mariners with a round of 2-over 74, good for second on the individual leaderboard behind SCAD’s Alessia Avanzo, who shot 1 under. Coastal Georgia’s Megan Ramer finished tied for eighth at 6 over, Keista Elder came in 13th at 10 over, and Megan Thompson’s 16 over placed her in a tie for 16th.
The 2020 Golfstat Report recently ranked the Coastal Georgia women 32nd out of 144 teams in the NAIA. The Mariners will return to action Oct. 28, when they travel to Miami, to compete in the Dave Admonis Sr. Invitational.