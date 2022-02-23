The Glynn Academy girls threw a strong first punch, but Lovejoy ultimately proved to be too much in an 80-32 defeat in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
Matched up against the No. 2 team in the Sandy’s Spiel rankings, the Terrors jumped out to a 7-2 advantage in the opening minutes before the Wildcats came roaring back.
Lovejoy took its first lead midway through the first and never relinquished it. Going into the second up 19-12, the Wildcats went on a 21-4 run to take control against a Terrors team that has had trouble putting the ball in the basket.
Glynn Academy managed just 20 points over the final three quarters of play against a Lovejoy team that has held opponents to an average of just 37 points this season.
Kayla Page led the Terrors with nine points in their final game, Alindria Dudley scored five, as did Elizabeth Garcia, and Akirria Mountain chipped in four points.
BSOC: Brunswick beats Southeast Bulloch
Brunswick added another win to its ledger Tuesday, hitting the road to down Southeast Bulloch 3-1.
The Pirates (4-1) went into halftime in a scoreless tie with the Yellow jackets before exploding for three goals in the second half to pull away.
Oscar Cruz scored a pair of goals for Brunswick, and Alex Ortiz punched in the third. J.B. Santos and Jacob Nieves both tallied assists to Cruz, while a punt from goal by keeper Jerry Martinez set up Ortiz’s score.
Brunswick returns to action Friday when it travels to Hinesville for a Region 2-6A matchup against Bradwell Institute.