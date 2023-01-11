On the road against a non-region opponent from Class 7A, the Glynn Academy girls fell 59-26 on Tuesday in Valdosta.
On the road against a non-region opponent from Class 7A, the Glynn Academy girls fell 59-26 on Tuesday in Valdosta.
It’s been a learning season for a young, inexperienced Terrors team, which fell to 3-12 on the season, including 1-3 in Region 2-6A.
Glynn Academy is set to return home this weekend to host a region game against Effingham County at The Glass Palace on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Johnson leads BHS boys over South Effingham
The Brunswick High boys ran out to a big lead and never looked back in an 84-67 victory over South Effingham on Tuesday in Guyton.
The Pirates got 28 points, two assists, two steals and a block from senior Camarion Johnson, who scored the first two baskets jumpstart a game-opening 22-4 run, which he went on to cap with seven consecutive points.
Johnson finished the first quarter with 13 points as Brunswick (13-2, 5-0 Region 2-6A) built a 28-10 advantage over South Effingham (6-9, 0-3) headed into the second.
The Mustangs trimmed the Pirates lead to 11 points in the opening minutes of the second quarter, but a quick 7-0 burst by Brunswick restored the cushion with the team eventually carrying a 40-23 lead into the locker room at halftime in a dominant defensive display.
Caleb Butler has been a standout defender for the Pirates this season, but with 16 points, he did on both ends against the Mustangs, as did senior Riyon Rankin, who had 12 points, 10 rebounds five steals, and four blocks. Freshman Hezekiah Kent also pulled down 15 rebounds.
South Effingham found more offensive success in the second half, scoring 44 points over the final two quarters, but by then, Brunswick had put the game away. The Pirates’ advantage grew to as many as 27 points early in the fourth quarter as they secured their eighth straight victory, and their fourth consecutive in region play. Up next is a road matchup against defending Class 6A state champion Grovetown on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Brunswick girls handle South Effingham
A smothering first half propelled the Brunswick High girls to a 61-39 victory over South Effingham on Tuesday in Guyton.
The Pirates allowed just 13 points over the first two quarters as they went up 27-13 en route to their sixth straight win. Six different players scored for Brunswick (12-3, 5-0 Region 2-6A) in the opening period as it built a 12-point advantage over South Effingham (11-5, 2-1).
Baskets by Shané Jackson and Shania Jones sandwiched around a Jermiyah Ramsey 3-pointer stretched the Pirates’ lead to 17 in the early minutes of the third quarter, and after a small push by the Mustangs, Brunswick all but put the game away on a 9-0 surge powered by five straight points from Ramsey to go up 45-24 late in the period.
Ramsey finished with a game-high 19 points on 5 made 3-pointers, Shamaya Flanders had 12 points, and Jackson chipped in 10 points.
The Brunswick girls will get the opportunity to make a perfect first pass through region when they travel to Grovetown on Saturday at 6 p.m.
