Glynn Academy tennis handled business against Wayne County last Thursday at the GA Tennis Courts, both teams serving out 5-0 sweeps of their guests.
Playing at No. 1 singles for the Terrors’ boys, Cam Gazaway defeated his opponent 6-2, 6-2 in what would be the closest match for the team.
David Thompson and Graham Meetz each rolled to 6-0, 6-0 sweeps at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, as did No. 1 doubles duo Hayes Chitty/Wesley Gash and No. 2 doubles tandem Coleman Harrison/Cam Schueneman.
The Glynn girls faced a bit more resistance: Ellie Luppino won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and No. 3 Kat Flores had a 6-1, 6-0 victory, but Ansley Beck had a battle at No. 2 singles.
Beck would eventually pull out a 5-7, 6-3, 12-10 marathon match to complete the sweep after duos of Kat Cranz/Carolina Wessel and Abby Lowrey/Ruby Coleman each won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles, respectively.
The victories moved the Glynn Academy boys to 4-0 on the season, and the girls to 2-2, before the teams traveled down to Camden for another non-region match Monday.
Coastal Georgia men take third at Winter Invitational
The No. 17 Coastal Georgia men’s golf hit the links earlier this week to host the 2023 Coastal Georgia Winter Invite at The Golf Club at Sanctuary Cove, where the team finished third behind No. 1 Keiser and No. 10 Southeastern.
Junior George Langham led Coastal throughout the tournament, shooting even par in his final round to finish T2 with a 3-under tournament.
The newest face for the Mariners golf team was Thacher Neal, a senior transfer from Alabama State who played his high school golf at Camden County. Neal competed in the teams’ dual match against SCAD-Savannah late last month, but in his first tournament, he finished 2 over in the tournament to sit alone in 12th.
Lee Smith finished T21 (8 over) after a rough final 18 holes, but still registered the third-best score for the Mariners. Zayne Hilderbrand and Thomas Henderson completed the top five for the Mariners with Hilderbrand finishing T27 (10 over) and Henderson T36 (14 over.
Keiser was the only school to finish the tournament under par, shooting 13 under on the final day to end the tournament at 8 under, 23 shots better than second apace Southeastern. Coastal Georgia kept it close with Southeastern, finishing two shots back (17 over) and having a comfortable lead over Blue Mountain College (22 over) in fourth.
No. 17 Coastal Georgia travels to Valdosta next week to take part in the Kinderlou Forest Invitational.
Coastal Women finish third in Winter Invite
Hosting its own winter invite at the King and Prince Golf Course, the Coastal Georgia women’s golf team finished third behind No. 4 Southeastern and No. 16 SCAD-Atlanta.
Battling to the very end of the 36 holes, the Mariners leapfrogged No. 23 St. Thomas for a third-place finish thanks to a 311 team score in the final round, five shots better than St. Thomas.
Freshman Carlin Paulk led the way for the Mariners, shooting 7 over to finish T2 and tied for the best round of the tournament with a 74.
Kristen Crooms climbed the leaderboard in the final 18 holes, jumping from T21 to 14th for a score of +14. Claire Wickes had one of the best stroke differences in the tournament as she shaved off eight strokes on day two to rise from T28 to T19.
Morgan Herring (T21) and Presley Smith (T27) finished out the top five for Coastal.
Playing as individuals for this tournament, Emmily Bickelmann (T21) and Madison Melton (26th) both finished inside the top 30.
No. 4 Southeastern won the tournament with a score of 35 over, winning comfortably as No. 16 SCAD-Atlanta finished 16 shots behind them at 51 over. Coastal Georgia finished the tournament with a score of 57 over, three shots better than No. 23 St. Thomas for a podium finish.
The Mariners travel to Hilton Head, S.C. to play in the Battle at Hilton Head on Feb. 20.