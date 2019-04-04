A season worth of region domination by Frederica Academy tennis concluded Thursday with a sweep of a doubleheader against Westfield.
The Knights’ boys and girls each swept their first respective set of matches 5-0 before winning 4-1 in the second round of the doubleheader.
Alastair Campbell assumed the No. 1 singles position for Frederica in the first match against Westfield and notched an 8-0 victory before joining up with Isaiah Jackson to score an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles in the second round of matches.
Adam Elsharkawi and Dylan McHugh also swept their first-round matches 8-0 at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Logan Bauer and Whitmarsh Tennant teamed up at No. 1 doubles and won 8-1, while the duo of David Weaver and John Alden Beimier notched an 8-1 victory at No. 2.
In the second match, the Knights’ lone loss came when Elsharkawi fell 8-6 in a hard-fought battle at No. 1. McHugh moved into the No. 2 singles slot and won 8-4, and Bauer played at No. 3, where he won 8-1.
Weaver and Beimier remained at No. 2 doubles, where they earned an 8-3 victory.
The girls stayed a little more static in their lineups over both matches against Westfield. Alex Kellogg played at No. 3 singles in the first match, winning 8-3, while Sara Seckinger filled in at the position in the second match, though she’d fall 8-3.
Merrill Been got the start at No. 1 singles, where she recorded a pair of wins, 8-4 and 8-3. Kate Walbridge beat her counterpart 8-0 and 8-2 in two matches at No. 2.
Frederica Academy also got two wins each at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles from the teams of Greta Johnston/Rebekah Brooks and Kelly Quinn/Lily Brown.
The Johnston/Brooks duo won 8-2 and 8-6 at No. 1, and Quinn/Brown tallied 82 and 8-4 victories.
With the wins over Westfield, Frederica Academy’s tennis teams conclude their seasons a perfect 8-0 in Region 2-3A and they’ll carry the No. 1 seed into the state tournament, which begins at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center in Macon on April 23.
SOC: Glynn handles Hilton Head
The Glynn Academy boys took time out of their spring break to hand Hilton Head a 5-1 loss Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
Ben Alexander scored two goals for the Red Terrors, and Clay Watkins notched a goal and assists on three others.
Grey Sasser also assisted on a goal in addition to his own score, and Lucas Acevedo recorded a goal as well.
Glynn Academy will play its next three matches on the road, beginning with Windsor Forest on Tuesday, before returning home for senior night against Ware County on April 19.