The Frederica Academy tennis teams earn convincing region win over Pinewood Christian on Thursday.
The Frederica boys won 5-0, while the girls won 4-1. None of the 10 matches went past two sets.
For the boys, they dictated the courts by shutting out the Patriots. In singles, Adam Elsharkawi won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Dylan McHugh breezed with a 6-0, 6-2 wins at No. 2, and No. 3 Whitmarsh Tennant ended the singles run with a 6-1, 6-0 win.
In the doubles portion of the match, the Knights’ swept the Patriots as Grant Offner and Jaxson Grotz won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1, while No. 2 Andrew Kaminer and Trey Walbridge battled for a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
On the girls’ side, Frederica dominated from the start. No. 1 Merrill Been won 6-1, 6-0 and Kate Walbridge won 6-0, 6-1 as the No. 2. To end the singles, Ali Brown-Winas swept the competition with two 6-0 set wins.
The No. 1 duo of Mavry Driggers and Emily Wyrick lost 6-3, 6-4 but the Knights split the doubles contest with a 6-2, 6-1 win by No. 2 Maggie Kaselak and Oleta Kate Mitchell.
Frederica head coach Brian Wyrick said he was happy to get another region win against Pinewood. He was proud of how his team played both in singles and doubles play.
TEN: Coastal Georgia sweeps Marian University
The No. 24 Mariners’ mens tennis program have won five straight matches, the latest being a 6-1 win over Marian.
In singles, Coastal dominated the courts with five of six wins coming from a Mariner. No. 3 Mohamed Belcora (6-1, 6-2) and No. 4 Felix Arroyo (6-1, 6-1) set the tone early for Coastal and watched their teammates rally for big wins.
On the doubles side, Coastal took two out of three matches with 6-3 victories by No. 1 Arthur Figuiere/Lucas Landaluce and No. 3 Bautista Chiaradia/Augstin Leguizamon.
Coastal takes on No. 24 Milligan University today in Hilton Head, South Carolina.
On the women’s side, Coastal pulled off the upset over No. 23 Marian University in convincing fashion, 4-1.
Coastal set the tone early with two doubles victories by No. 1 Eva Rubio/Marianela Landi and No. 2 Ana Gonzalez/Caitlyn Napier.
For the singles portion, the Mariners won three of the four points possible before clinching on a 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 comeback by Gonzalez. Rubio (7-5, 1-6, 10-5) and Landi (6-3, 6-0) made quick work of their Knights counterparts to push the team into clinching position for Gonzalez. The rest of the matches will remain as unfinished after a quick finish to the match because of weather.
Coastal looks to build off its upset victory with match against Milligan University today.