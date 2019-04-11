Frederica Academy took to the road Thursday and hammered Hilton Head Christian 22-4.
The Knights scored eight runs in consecutive innings in the third and fourth to build a big lead before adding a five-spot in the fifth to conclude the barrage.
Deke Jernigan (2-for-2, two walks, home run), Tyler Motos (3-for-3, two doubles), and Denver Anthony (2-for-4, two doubles) each knocked in three runs. Jernigan also crossed home plate three times, while Motos and Anthony scored twice each in the blowout.
Nine different Knights recorded at least one of the team’s 15 hits, and 11 players combined to draw 15 walks to turn the bases into a conga line.
Tyler Devlin’s sacrifice fly scored Frederica’s first run in the top of the first, and Johnathan Landers stole home after a lead-off walk in the third to give the Knights a 2-0 lead. Following a strikeout, eight Knights reached base safely and seven more runs crossed the plate before the third out of the frame.
Hilton Head got three runs back in the bottom of the third on a pair of walks ahead of three singles, but a fourth inning that featured five walks and four extra-base knocks among the seven hits gave Frederica an insurmountable lead.
BB: Effingham secures series win over BHS
Another anemic showing at the plate Thursday likely cost Brunswick a shot at hosting a first-round playoff series as it fell 5-0 in Game 2 of a Region 2-6A series at Effingham County.
The Pirates lost the opener in the three-game set 12-1 on Wednesday at “Bud” Couch Field to a disastrous defensive inning while holding a 1-0 lead entering the fifth inning.
After an RBI single in the bottom of the first, Brunswick went scoreless the remainder of the contest with just four more hits over the final six innings. The lineup’s woes continued in Game 2 as the Pirates extended their scoreless streak to 13 innings with just nine hits, all singles, in that span.
Effingham got to Brunswick starter Isaiah Wellman early with a single run in the first and the third innings before finally chasing him from the game with a pair of one-out walks in the sixth. Jones Jobe took over in relief, but both inherited runners scored on a ground out and an error ahead an RBI single.
Marshall Cox and Nick Goff each went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Pirates, and Kevin Buie finished 1-for-2, but the rest of the lineup was a combined 0-for-15 with four strikeouts.
The loss drops Brunswick to 9-16-1 overall and 3-5 in the region with one more game to play against Effingham (20-5, 6-2) today at “Bud” Couch Field ahead of next week’s city series against crosstown rival Glynn Academy.