The Knights are the Region 2-3A champions again.
Frederica Academy shot a 301 on Monday at the Brunswick Country Club, finishing five strokes better than second-place Pinewood Christian to capture the region championship.
Ryan McHugh was the tournament’s low medalist with a round of 73 — the second time in his career he’s been the region low medalist — and he was named to the all-region team along with teammates Roy Boyd and Cason Cavalier with scores of 75 and 76 respectively. Michael Tindle rounded out the team with a 77.
“It was a great day for us,” Knights head coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “Three-hundred one is a good score, especially with 15-mile per hour and higher winds blowing for the entirety of the day.
“Ryan is finishing off his senior year with some great play. He actually struggled on the front shooting 39 with a double bogey at the 5th hole, but he had a super back side with birdies on 12 and 13 and no bogeys. It was just good enough to win low medalist, besting Parker Claxton of Pinewood who shot 74. Ryan is swinging at it great, hitting it really straight and he made some good clutch short putts today that a lot of players were missing in those high winds.”
Ramie Shingler shot an 88 for Frederica Academy and James Cruikshank finished with a 90.
“Ramie had a good front side and James had a good back,” Willis said. “They just need to put two good sides together and they'll be able to help us. I want to give a big thanks to Dan Hogan and the Brunswick Country Club for the great work they do. It was a really nice event and a great course on which to play.
“We'll be here again for state on Monday next week. Hopefully we can play well and have a chance to win.”
SOC: Glynn girls secure region's top seed
The Glynn Academy girls earned the top seed in Region 2-6A on Tuesday, hitting the road to edge Richmond Hill 1-0.
Hannah Burandt scored the lone goal of the contest, and Cortlyn Roddini made sure it'd stand up with her performance in the net.
Seeking another deep playoff run after advancing to the Class 6A state championship a year ago, Glynn will play at least the first two rounds of this postseason at Glynn County Stadium after securing the No. 1 seed in Region 2.
But before the playoffs begin, Glynn will host its regular-season finale Thursday against Ware County. The Terrors will take the opportunity to celebrate senior night.
SOC: Terror boys fall to second seed in loss
Glynn Academy trailed 1-0 at halftime of a crucial road match against Richmond Hill before it all came apart.
Terrors' boys head coach Bobby Brockman felt his team played their "worst second half of the season," Tuesday in a 4-0 loss.
The poor half of soccer came at the worst time for Glynn, as its loss to Richmond locks up the second seed in Region 2-6A for the Terrors, with the top seed within their grasp.
GLF: CCGA women finish fifth at TSC championship
The Mariners were unable to make up ground in the final round of The Sun Conference Championship on Tuesday at PGA National in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Keiser University pulled away from the nine-team field on Day 2 of the tournament, and it finished the tournament 29-over par through 72 holes on the par 72 Fazio Course. SCAD finished second at 40-over for the tournament, and Southeastern was third at 62-over.
South Carolina-Beaufort slotted in fourth at 73-over, and Coastal Georgia rounded out the top five at 77-over before a 40-stroke drop to Thomas University in sixth at 117-over par.
Kylee Wheeler shot the low score for the Mariners, finishing tied for ninth at 10-strokes behind first place Samantha Fuller of Keiser.