The Frederica Academy girls beat region rival Bulloch Academy 3-0 on Monday as they celebrated senior night in front of a home crowd.
Senior Cate Seymour scored a goal for the Knights, as did freshman Katie Eckert and eighth-grader Kate Head as FA improved to 8-1-1 on the season.
“I was pleased with the performance, and very happy and proud of our two seniors, Cate Seymour and Madysson Patron,” said Frederica girls coach Gabe Gabriel. “They have given so much to our program, so it was nice to give them a win and a good performance for their senior night.”
Next, Frederica will attempt to down Bulloch again, this time in Statesboro for a Thursday match slated for 5 p.m.
BB: BHS sinks Effingham in series opener
A three-run fourth inning propelled Brunswick High to a 4-1 victory against Effingham County on Monday in Springfield.
Isaiah Wellman got the start for the Pirates and delivered a complete game, striking out nine while walking one and allowing just four hits and one earned run on a two-out RBI single that staked the Rebels to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third.
But Brunswick jumped in front in the next frame in a half-inning led off by a Caden Hutchinson single. Hutchinson advanced to third on a single in the ensuing at-bat by Devontae Gadson, who moved up to second on the throw. Both scored on an error that allowed Matthew Neal to safely reach second in the next at-bat.
Neal scored on Wellman’s bunt single to push the lead to 3-1 before the inning finally came to a close with three straight outs.
The Pirates added an insurance run on Riley Morgan’s one-out single in the top of the seventh, but it was unnecessary as Wellman retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced.
Now 15-11 on the season and 8-8 in Region 2-6A, Brunswick will host Effingham on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the regular-season finale at “Bud” Couch Field.
BB: Glynn drops series opener to Statesboro
Glynn Academy fell into a six-run hole against Statesboro and could not recover in a 6-2 road loss Monday.
The Terrors recorded 11 hits in the contest, but they were unable to make them count more times than not, resulting in nine runners left on base. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, turned nine base runners into six two-out runs beginning in the bottom of the third.
Following a pair of quick outs, Statesboro struck for a double against starter Shawn Munoz, and pushed its first run across with an RBI single in the ensuing at-bat. After a hit batter, Statesboro hit a two-run triple to push the advantage to 3-0.
The score was unchanged when the Blue Devils turned a pair of walks into three runs on a two-out homer to right field in the bottom of the fourth.
Glynn strung together a two-out rally of its own in the next half inning when Joe Cutia doubled home Hank Noonan and Tyler Motos, but that would be the Terrors only foray onto the scoreboard.
Noonan finished 3-of-4 in the contest with the run scored, and Blake Wood went 2-of-3 with a walk. Spence Hartman, Tom Echols, Gus Gandy, Cutia and Motos each recorded a hit apiece.
Glynn Academy (16-10, 11-5 Region 2-6A) will host Statesboro for Game 2 of the series in its regular-season finale at Wainwright Field on Wednesday at 6 p.m.