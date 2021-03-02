Frederica Academy recorded another second-place finish to open its golf season Monday in the FA Invitational at Pine Lakes Golf Course on Jekyll Island.
Days after placing second at the Camden Classic at Osprey Cove, the Knights shot a 292 in their annual invitational, finishing 18 strokes shy of first place Rivers Academy, who had three players tied for low medalist honors at 68 for the round. Brookwood filled out the top 3 at 294, and Glynn Academy placed fourth with a score of 298.
“Overall, it was a good day for us,” said FA golf coach Tom Willis. “Rivers is probably the best golf team in the country, and they showed it. We would have all had to have great days to compete with them, but it didn’t happen.
“Some of our players struggled, but there were a lot of good stories for the day.”
Middle schoolers Jack Roberts and Jackson Byrd paced Frederica’s A team by shooting 69 and 72, respectively. It was Roberts’ first event as a member of the Knights.
“(Roberts) started on 10 and shot 1 over, but then birdied three of the first four holes on the front,” Willis said. “He knocked in another birdie on his 16th hole to shoot 32 on the back. We really needed that — we were behind Brookwood at the time and managed to edge them out based on our good scores coming in.
“Jack is a super player and has played in a ton of tournaments, and that experience really shows. He’s only in 8th grade, and he’s going to have his fingerprint all over our record books. For that matter, so will Jackson Byrd.”
Freshman Aarnav Nath wasn’t far behind on Frederica’s A team, shooting a 75 for the round despite hitting into some bunkers down the stretch. Roy Boyd rounded out the team’s scoring at 76, and Thomas Henderson finished at 77.
The Knights’ B team was led by Travis Cavalier, who shot a 76. His brother Cason Cavalier finished at 83, Ramie Shingler and Parker Jules shot 84, and Eli Brickman finished at 87.
Playing as individuals, Edwards Stephens shot a 77, James Cruikshank shot an 86, and Josh Manning finished at 88.
“(Travis Cavalier) really stepped up his game from last year, hitting it a lot longer and putting much better,” Willis said. “And I was really proud of Edward. He fired his career low for Frederica, turning at 1 over and holding it together on the back. He was a super talent coming up as a youngster and if he finds that groove again he is going to be dangerous.
“Overall it was a good day. We have a big tournament coming this weekend back at Jekyll, the Johnny Paulk invitational. Hopefully we can continue to improve and make a good showing there.”
Glynn Academy got rounds of 72 from William Mosher and Grady Sanders. Trey Pralinski shot a 74, and Ellis Long finsihed at 75 to complete the scoring.
Also playing for the Terrors, Max Stroud shot a 78, Joe Carter finished at 80, Chris Rodini finished at 83, and Shep Davenport shot an 86.
BSOC: GA JV boys still yet to lose
The Glynn Academy junior varsity boys remained undefeated on the season after a pair of games last week. The Terrors tied Bradwell Institute 2-2 on Feb. 22 before defeating Wayne County 7-2 three days later.
Jefferson Garcia scored a goal against Bradwell on an assist from Jack Roberts, and Roberts notched his own score on a pass from Edwin Hernandez in the deadlocked contest.
Roberts tallied two more goals against Wayne County, while Jesus Marcos also scored two goals and dished a pair of assists. Tuck Tucker, Anthony Rodriguez and Garcia each recorded a goal against Wayne as well with Garrett Fauth, David Lopez and Andrew Walden combining for three assists.
Glynn’s JV entered this week at 4-0-1 on the year.