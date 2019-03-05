Frederica Academy’s boys and girls soccer teams each earned shutout wins at home against St. Andrews on Tuesday.
The Knights girls scored a 5-0 victory behind two goals by Catherine Seymour, and the boys notched a 2-0 win behind goals from Charlie Runyan and Eli Fritchman.
Frederica Academy soccer remains at home Thursday when it welcomes Bulloch Academy for a couple matches beginning at 5 p.m.
Brunswick girls fall short on road against Richmond Hill
The Brunswick girls soccer team played on the road against Richmond Hill on Tuesday and dropped a 3-1 contest.
The Wildcats scored three goals in the first half, and threatened a handful more times, but the Pirates’ defense held on until halftime.
Brunswick found more offensive flow in the second half and Emma Hilton was able to finish on an assist from Jalyn Morgan, but it couldn’t complete the comeback against the perennial soccer power.
The Brunswick JV girls also lost to Richmond Hill, falling 5-1. Trinity Blocker scored the Pirates’ lone goal.
Brunswick found more success last Friday when the girls scored five goals in the first half to cruise to a 5-0 victory against Wayne at Glynn County Stadium.
Morgan started the scoring for the Pirates on an assist from Carri Sturm, and Morgan returned the favor to Sturm for the team’s second goal. Emma Counts scored the third off an assist from Mackenzie Ponsell, who also set up the fourth as well on a great throw in into the box that went off the hand of a Wayne County defender.
Sturm took the ensuing penalty kick to make it 4-0. Late in the first half, Veronica Sosa played a great pass to Sturm, who finished it off to complete the hat trick.
The Pirates had the opportunity to add to their lead in the second half, but their strong defensive play made it unnecessary as keeper Rylee Brumbaugh secured the shutout.
Brunswick boys come from behind, beat Wayne
Brunswick’s boys soccer teams beat Wayne County 4-3 last Friday on a last-minute goal by senior forward Jamari Young.
Young scored the first goal of the game from a sharp angle off a ball deflected by Wayne’s keeper on a shot by freshmen Denilson Carcamo.
Wayne answered back with a goal off of a break away and added another off a bad touch by Brunswick before a third straight goal coming on another breakaway.
The Pirates responded when captain Mason Palmer dribbled the ball in from the half and scored, and then, with about ten minutes, left senior Edgar Vega tied up the game off of a cross by Adam Smallwood.
With about two minutes remaining Young got his second goal and game winner off of a through ball from Denilson Carcamo to complete the comeback.
Going into the second half the Piratse simplified their possession to adjust to the a slick field, and it helped them get a handle on the game.