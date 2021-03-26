The Frederica Academy boys and girls tennis teams earned critical wins over Region 2-3A rival Bulloch Academy on Thursday at Retreat in straight 5-0 sweeps.
The girls didn’t give up as much as a single game in singles competition. Merrill Been won 6-0, 6-0 over Victoria Horton at No. 1, Kate Walbridge beat Ella Claire Jackson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and No. 3 Marvy Driggers won by default.
At No. 1 doubles, Frederica’s Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks were victorious 6-3, 6-1 over Mary Bank Garvin and Garris Boykin. No. 2 double duo of Maggie Kaselak and Ali Brown-Winans won 6-2, 6-1 against Camille Wall and Valerie Jenkins.
In boys competition, No. 1 Adam Elsharkawi beat Luke Willoughby 6-0, 6-1, No. 2 Dylan McHugh defeated Sammy Mendez 6-0, 6-4, and Whitmarsh Tennant won at No. 3 by default.
Grant Offner and Jaxson Grotz teamed up for the Knights at No. 1 doubles to earn a 6-2, 6-4 win over Harrison Kennedy and Garrison Lee, while Andrew Kaminer and David Weaver won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 over Henry Horton and Jacob Dasher.
“I was very happy to get a great match win against Bulloch,” said Frederica tennis coach Brian Wyrick. “Region usually comes down to a match between us. They we missing a couple of players which really ended up working in our favor.
“The region title will come down to our last match against Trinity Christian this coming Tuesday.”
BSOC: Glynn Academy keeps rolling against Bradwell Institute
Glynn Academy notched its third straight win on Monday, defeating Bradwell Institute 4-1 at Glynn County Stadium to improve to 11-1-1 on the season.
Simon Van Boxel and Jonathan Sasser both recorded a goal and an assist apiece for the Terrors, who have won eight of nine games against Region 2-6A opponents on the year.
Parker Eberly also scored for Glynn Academy, while an own goal accounted for the final tally.
Glynn hosted Statesboro on Friday, and it will welcome Richmond Hill on Tuesday ahead of a rematch against Brunswick High on Thursday at 7 p.m.
GLF: Knights top Pirates at Brunswick Country Club
Brunswick High and Frederica Academy met for a nine-hole match Thursday at the Brunswick Country Club, where the Knights shot a 170 to win by 14 strokes. The Pirates’ John Fershuson was the low medalist on the day with a score of 39.
“I felt like some of our players made some progress yesterday, even though none of our individual scores broke 40,” said Frederica golf coach Tom Willis.
Edward Stephens shot a 41 to pace the Knights, while Josh Manning followed a stroke behind at 42.
“Edward said he was hitting it well on the range, and he was able to stay consistent for the round with 4 pars and 5 bogeys,” Willis said. “He had a 77 earlier this year and is definitely capable of going low. He is getting longer, and his swing is looking good. I think he will be a factor for us in the future going forward.
“I was also impressed with Josh Manning’s round. He shot his lowest score for Frederica so far and had several good highlights. He hit it to four feet and made birdie on No. 2, and he holed out from the bunker on No. 8 for a great par save. He then made a clutch 15 footer on No. 9 to save par. His game is coming along and he is a hard worker — I expect big things from him in the future.”
Parker Jules shot a 43, and Willis said he can sense a low score coming from his golfer soon. James Cruikshank also shot a 43.
Eli Brickman came in at 44 over nine holes on the afternoon, Blake Holloway shot a 49, and Riley Turner rounded out Frederica Academy’s scoring at 65.