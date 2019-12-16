Brunswick High hit the road on Saturday and split games as the Lady Pirates fell 49-45 to the Blue Devils. As for the boys, Jaden Dunham and company found a way to get the 47-45 win over Tift County.
Dunham scored 16 points, collected 12 rebounds, had 10 blocks and recorded four assists. Xavier Bean also put up double-digit points as he scored 10.
It was a tight through halftime as the Pirates held a 21-20 lead. Brunswick’s defense held Tift County to eight points in the third period, before getting outscored 17 to 12 in the final quarter.
Brunswick was able to get the win and improve to 7-3 overall and 1-0 in region play. Up next for the boys is the Savannah Holiday Classic, where the Pirates will take on Johnson Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Brunswick boys team will be in this tournament through Saturday.
It was also a close one for the Lady Pirates, but they weren’t able to pull it off. Coach Maria Mangram said that the girls couldn’t make their free throws down the stretch and had a couple of wide-open layup misses.
Despite the loss, Brunswick had two girls finish with double-doubles. Kia Daniels was the leading scorer as she collected 16 points. She also finished the game with 10 rebounds, four steals and five assists.
The other Lady Pirate to finish with a double-double was Makaila Brown, who finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Up next for the girl's basketball team is a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational. The Lady Pirates' first opponent is Hickory Ridge from Harrisburg, N.C. on Thursday at 11:15 a.m. Brunswick’s girls will be at this tournament through Saturday.
BB: Glynn Academy hoops sweep Buccaneers
After two tough losses to Valdosta High on Friday night, Glynn Academy’s basketball teams were able to sweep McIntosh County Academy on Saturday.
The Lady Terrors demolished the Buccaneers 68-25 with two ladies scoring in double-digit points. Seven players contributed at least five points in the big win as well.
Zoesha Smith led the way with 14 points and five rebounds, two assists, and three steals. She made 7-of-12 from the floor. Close behind her was Talia Hamilton with 13 points and seven rebounds. She also had one block and two steals.
Zuri Patrick, Amari Hawkins, LaTrinity Best, and Ashanti Riley all contributed six points while Alindria Dudley added a respectable five.
Patrick tallied four steals and leading the team in steals for the game with five was Paris Smith. Best collected seven boards and three steals while Dudley had three of her own as well.
Glynn Academy girl’s team improved to 8-1 overall on the season after this win. Before the Lady Terrors join the Lady Pirates in Myrtle Beach for the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational, they face-off with Richmond Hill today at home with tip-off slated for 6 p.m.
Glynn Academy boys team finally got its second win of the season as the Terrors handled McIntosh 86-53.
Up next for the boys will be a game against Richmond Hill tonight after the girls game. The Terrors then head to Albany for the U-Save-It-Classic tournament. Glynn’s first game will be against Statesboro on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and will be there through Saturday.
MBB: Mariners get the win over Eagles to finish off 2019
Coastal Georgia men's basketball team defeated Life University 78-65 on Saturday, capturing a win before the holiday break.
Jaylen Smallwood led the way for the Mariners as he collected a season-high 30 points. He shot 9-of-15 from the floor and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc. Smallwood finished a perfect 11-of-11 from the foul line as well. He tallied four steals as well.
Austin Dukes was the next highest scorer for Coastal as he had 16 points. He made 6-of-11 from the floor and 3-of-6 from the foul line. Dukes also led the way on defense for the Mariners as he recorded seven rebounds.
Coastal Georgia won the overall rebound battle 34 to 29. Outside of Dukes, three other Mariners had five boards apiece: Smallwood, Shaquille Seville and Devonta Leslie.
As a whole, Coastal shot 54 percent from the floor, 42.9 percent from the three-point line and an impressive 80.8 percent from the foul line. The Mariners made 21-of-26 of their foul shots. Coastal Georgia had 11 assists compared to the Eagles two.
Coastal Georgia is now 7-8 overall on the season and 1-4 in conference play. The Mariners are finished for 2019 as their next game is slated for January 9 against St. Thomas at home. Tip-off is at 4:00 p.m.