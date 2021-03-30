Coastal Georgia freshman Bryce Peacock was the best player in the conference last week according to coaches in The Sun Conference.
Peacock was named the TSC Player of the Week following a four-game stretch that saw the Baxley native bat .538 over 15 plate appearances while drawing two walks, and smacking a triple and two home runs, and leading the Mariners to a 3-1 record against Keiser and St. Thomas.
The home runs came in back-to-back at-bats for Peacock, who also scored three runs, stole four bases, and recorded four RBI, in Game 2 of a doubleheader against St. Thomas.
But that wasn’t all for Peacock. She also made appearances from the circle in two of the four games, including a complete-game performance against St. Thomas that saw her strike out five and allow just two runs.
The TSC weekly award is the first of Peacock’s career. The Mariners could use a repeat performance this week as it hosts a couple of doubleheaders against talented programs.
Coastal Georgia hosts Savannah State for a doubleheader Wednesday at 2 p.m., before welcoming No. 10 Georgia Gwinnett College for a pair Thursday.
GLF: Thompson named TSC Player of the Week
After winning one of the most loaded fields on the NAIA circuit by 10 strokes, Coastal Georgia senior Chip Thompson was the easy choice for The Sun Conference Player of the Week honors.
Competing at the Battle at the Primm in Primm Valley, Nev., Thompson shot a 16-under 200 over 54 holes to blow away the field and finish one stroke shy of the Mariners’ school record set by Mark David Johnson at the 2018 Coastal Georgia Fall Invitational.
Nine of the top 25 teams competed in the event, but it wouldn’t stop Thompson from becoming just the sixth Mariner to notch three collegiate wins.
BB: Brunswick falls to South Effingham
South Effingham found a groove at the plate late Monday and sank Brunswick High 7-2 at ‘Bud’ Couch Field.
The Mustangs scored five of their seven runs in the final three frames, turning a tie ballgame into a runaway victory by preying on Pirate miscues.
But it was a one-out triple that got the rally started in the top of the fifth. Though Brunswick gunned the runner down at home on a fielder’s choice in the ensuing at-bat, the first extra-base hit for South Effingham sparked the team.
The Mustang runner on first stole second and scored on a line-drive single to right field. Another single gave South Effingham runners on the corners, and a wild pitch allowed the second run of the inning to score before escaping the inning on a ground out.
In the top of the sixth, the Mustangs tacked on another run on a wild pitch with two outs, and two more runners crossed the plate on an error and a passed ball in the seventh.
Four of South Effingham’s seven runs in the game were unearned as it also scored its first two runs on an error in the top of the third to go up 2-0.
Brunswick immediately responded to the first score with its own two-run inning in the bottom of the third. Matthew Neal led off the frame with a single, and a pair of outs, Devontae Gadson reached on an error, moving Neal over to third.
Both runs scored on Caden Hutchinson’s double to center field — though the inning came to an end when the third baseman was thrown out trying to advance.
Brunswick collected seven hits in the contest. Chamerlain Dent and Neal each went 2-of-3 at the plate, and Riley Morgan, Skiles Tawney and Hutchinson each finished 1-of-3.
Morgan got the start for the Pirates and went 5.1 innings, allowing eight hits and five runs, three earned, while striking out one and walking three. Kyle Lodise pitched 0.2 innings in relief, and Tawney closed the final inning, allowing two unearned runs and striking out a pair.
Now 9-8 on the season overall and 4-6 in Region 2-6A, Brunswick will complete its three-game set against South Effingham this week with a contest in Guyton Wednesday before returning home for the series finale Friday at 6 p.m.
GSOC: Frederica shuts out Westfield
The Frederica Academy girls notched a victory over Westfield 3-0 last Friday in front of a home crowd.
Senior captain Cate Seymour tallied one goal, and Katie Eckert found the back of the net twice to help lead the Knights in the shutout win.
Frederica girls head coach Gabe Gabriel felt the girls played well in the contest, and it made for solid preparation ahead of a home clash against Brunswick High on Wednesday.